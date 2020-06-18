Black Lives Matter Network Establishes $ 12 Million Grant Fund

NEW YORK – The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a fund worth more than $ 12 million to help organizations fighting institutional racism in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

On Wednesday, the foundation, which has influenced the rise of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $ 6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups. Last week, it introduced a separate $ 6.5 million fund for its network of affiliated chapters.

Starting July 1, affiliate chapters can apply for unrestricted funding of up to $ 500,000 in multi-year grants, the foundation announced. Grants from both funds will be administered through a fiscal sponsor, said Kailee Scales, managing director of the foundation.

"At this decisive moment for building black power … it is essential to democratize donations to ensure that we all have access to the resources we need to reverse centuries of disinvestment in black communities and invest in a future where we can all be connected, represented and free, "Scales said in a statement to The Associated Press.

According to the network's website, the organization has more than a dozen active chapters, including Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Detroit, as well as in Canada. His newest chapter is in South Bend, Indiana.

The foundation told AP that it received more than 1.1 million individual donations at an average of $ 33 per donation since the death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 pleading for air while a white Minneapolis police officer was holding a knee to your neck for almost eight minutes The increase in financial support adds to approximately $ 3.4 million in net assets that BLM Global Network had on hand last year, according to a 2019 financial statement from Thousand Currents, the fiscal sponsor that receives donations on behalf of the network and then release money to the group.

The creation of the funds indicates growth in the network's infrastructure, which had been at odds with some local chapter organizers, who felt that the network's leaders were not providing sufficient financial support for initiatives such as the rapid response to brutality. Police. Although there are many groups that use "Black Lives Matter" or "BLM" in their names, only 16 consider themselves members of the global network.

For Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, the network's first official chapter, the fund will increase its ability to support families in need of legal assistance, a public communication strategy and other services after the police murder a loved one, the Organizer Melina Abdullah, who is a Professor in the Department of Pan African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles.

"We have been fighting for seven years with very limited resources," Abdullah told the AP. "They don't pay us. But we also have real costs, even if we don't accept wages."

The renewed energy in the BLM movement has created the need for more resources, he added. "This fund will allow us to move forward in really strong ways."

Racial justice groups in the United States reported receiving tens of millions of dollars in donations, particularly for community bail funds that post bail for protesters arrested at rallies. Wealth is spreading among younger grassroots organizations and legacy institutions such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the National Urban League.

The Black Lives Matter movement emerged in 2013 amid anger at the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the Florida man who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012. The network of chapters was formed in 2014, following what the Organizers called Ferguson October, a national mobilization in response to the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown police, in Ferguson, Missouri.

"I am truly proud of the work we have been able to do in the past seven years," Patrisse Cullors, co-founder and president of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, said in a statement. "What is clear is that Black Lives Matter shares a name with a much larger movement and there are literally hundreds of organizations that do impressive gender and racial justice work that make up the structure of this larger movement."

The foundation has already identified several movement organizations it would like to support, said Cullors, who declined to name the groups. The foundation says it will "prioritize mutual aid organizations, direct service and organizations focused on creating sustainable improvements in material conditions for all black people." It also seeks to support black lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups.

During its nearly six years of existence, the BLM Global Network had received contributions from high-profile donors, including A-list artists such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Prince, who contributed to BLM just weeks before his death in 2016. No reply. Issues of transparency and access to those gifts frustrated some organizers of the network's affiliate chapters.

In January 2018, a New York City chapter announced its decision to leave BLM Global Network, citing the need for autonomy to better serve its community. In December 2019, a different group of organizers in New York joined the network, Scales said.

In recent weeks, the BLM Global Network has had to debunk misinformation by conservative activists who claimed that the group's donations were being redirected to the Democratic Party.

The network has also been in a tug-of-war with a California-based organization called the "Black Lives Matter Foundation," which has accepted donations that do not support the movement. The other group reportedly raised millions of dollars in recent weeks from small individual gifts and from employees of large corporations, such as Apple and Microsoft, who believed they were supporting the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.