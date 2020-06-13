Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

Within hours of his 911 call in front of a convenience store, Sterling Higgins was lying dead, after the video showed him forcefully on the floor of the Obion County Jail in Union City, Tennessee.

A video from the surveillance camera that morning, 15 months ago, shows a correctional officer grabbing Higgins's neck and head for nearly six minutes, and part of that time his detention officer with one foot on him. Higgins' lifeless body was then dragged to a restraining chair and taken to a cell.

The video, filed in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in federal district court in Tennessee, is at the core of an assertion that another black man died unnecessarily in custody due to police misconduct. All of the defendants have denied the allegations in legal documents.

Those videos were never shown to a grand jury, which last October refused to charge any of the officers involved, as reported by the WSPD, in Paducah, Kentucky. District 27 Attorney General Tommy Thomas told CNN he did not see the need to show the video to jurors because he had already decided not to file criminal charges against the officers.

He said that while he does not believe that officers handled the situation correctly, "that is far from being criminally responsible for a murder."

Edwin Budge, a Seattle-based attorney representing the Higgins estate, said the videos are crucial evidence and that the grand jury "should have received those facts; and now it is our job as civil attorneys to bring these facts to light." .

Higgins' death raises questions not only about the events of that night and the use of force by officers, but also about police training and practices on how to handle people who behave strangely or appear to be be mentally distressed.

