Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

L. Chris Stewart, the attorney for Rayshard Brooks' family, including his four children, said Saturday night that officers involved in shooting the 27-year-old black man had other options when trying to apprehend him.

In a video, Brooks is seen aiming a laser pistol at the cops, before they shot him. Stewart said witnesses reported that officers did not conduct a sobriety test when they approached Brooks at Wendy's restaurant where he was killed.

"In Georgia, a Taser pistol is not a deadly weapon," Stewart said during a press conference. "Before we listen to their lawyers, who are going to say the same thing they always say, you can't have both."

Stewart and his legal partner, Justin Miller, emphasized that the police use Taser weapons because they are not considered deadly.

"If the officer had been a little more empathetic and less scared, we probably wouldn't have a dead client," said Miller.

He went on to say that if an officer is afraid, he probably shouldn't be in the force.

Stewart and Miller said the training for police officers must change.

Speaking about the outcome he would like to see from the investigation, Stewart said, "I don't know what justice is anymore."