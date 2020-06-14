Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

After the first wave of nationwide protests at George Floyd's death turned violent, American visa immigrants supporting the Black Lives Matter movement faced a choice: join the protests and jeopardize their status. legal or stay out to safeguard your future.

Jennifer Scheurle, a German immigrant living in Bellevue on a work visa, says she has always been politically committed, having participated in Berlin's strong protest culture before coming to the United States.

The Black Lives Matter movement inspired her, but when things turned violent, she was forced to reconcile that with the reality of her visa status.

"I spoke to my family and partner about whether or not it was worth protesting in person and risking the visa. We concluded that it would be detrimental to my personal well-being and effectiveness here in the United States, if I return to Germany." , said.

Why are immigrants concerned?

A foreign citizen in the US USA You can participate in peaceful protests or rallies and, if arrested, the US criminal justice system. USA It guarantees that they are entitled to the same constitutional protections as American citizens.

However, the immigration consequences of the arrest can be quite significant.

If they are detained, arrested or charged, it could be problematic, even if the charges were dropped, according to Parisa Karaahmet, an immigration attorney at Fragomen, an immigration law firm.

Immigrants like Scheurle are often aware of how these situations could affect their immigration status, which could curb their level of participation and the method of expressing their political opinion.

