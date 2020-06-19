Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

Anti-racist protests continue to spread after George Floyd's death, leading to calls to dismantle police departments, shake up corporations and institutions, and tear down historic statues.

If you just join us, here are the latest developments.

Officer at Rayshard Brooks shooting in court: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was transferred from the Fulton County Jail to another facility in the Atlanta metropolitan area for security reasons, according to three police sources. Rolfe, who faces 11 charges related to the death of Rayshard Brooks, will appear in court today.

Rayshard Brooks visualization: the The visit will take place on June 22 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta starting at 3 p.m. at 7pm. ET, and will be open to the public.

155 years have passed since the end of slavery: Friday is celebrated on June 15, the oldest known holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States. This year, more than a dozen companies are giving employees a paid day off, as White America faces a wake-up call.

Brands and institutions under review: Colgate has announced a review of its Darlie toothpaste brand, which once featured a smiling white man with a black face. England's rugby union authority is reviewing the use of the slave-era song "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" as a fan song and the Bank of England apologized for the former governors' ties to the trade of slaves.

A senior official at the US Department of State. USA Resignation: Mary Elizabeth Taylor, undersecretary of state for legislative affairs, is stepping down because of President Donald Trump's response to increased protests against racial injustice and police brutality, The Washington Post reported.

Accusation in the Cameron Lamb case: The Jackson County grand jury indicted Kansas City Police Officer Eric DeValkenaere in the fatal Cameron Lamb shooting in December 2019. Lamb was shot while sitting in his truck as he returned to his garage.

The New York City Council passes police reform bills: The package comes after a battle of years for the bills to be voted on, some of which have been in process since Eric Garner's death in 2014. All six bills include one that requires ID numbers to officers being visible, an official banning bottlenecks and one requiring New York police to reveal how they use surveillance technology.