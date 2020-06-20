Bobby Mitchell runs the ball during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Redskins in 1963. Nate Fine / Getty Images

The Washington Redskins announced in a press release Saturday that the NFL franchise will honor the late Bobby Mitchell by withdrawing his number 49.

This move marks only the second time in the team's 88-year history that a jersey number will be retired.

The team also revealed that the lower tier of Fedex Field will now use the Mitchell name as a tribute to the Hall of Famer runner and catcher.

"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell," team owner Dan Snyder said in the statement. "Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Soccer League. He excelled on the field, in the main office and most importantly in his community, where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known. "

Some more background: Mitchell, who passed away in April, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Washington.

In 1961 Mitchell was traded to Washington by the Cleveland Browns, and he became the first African American to play for the franchise.

"Bobby was our Jackie Robinson. He had to deal with the pressure of being the first African-American soccer player to integrate the Washington Redskins," former Redskins safety Brig Owens said at the launch. "In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, DC community, The Redskins, his fan base and the NFL."

Owens added: “He was more than an exceptional soccer player and athlete, he was an exceptional human being. He was like a brother to me. "

Mitchell was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1983.

He was selected for the Pro Bowl four times during his career and was selected three times for the All Pro first team.

Following Mitchell's retirement in 1968, his 14,078 all-purpose yards were the second-most in NFL history, according to the team's press release. He also served in the team's main office for a total of 41 years with the franchise while capturing three Super Bowl titles.

The team will officially remove Mitchell's jersey number during a ceremony in a future home game.