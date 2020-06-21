Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

United States President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump returned to the electoral campaign in Tulsa on Saturday, when protests over racism and police brutality swept the country.

Trump held his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began on a tense June 15 weekend in Oklahoma City, where the 1921 Tulsa massacre left up to 300 black residents dead and the Black Greenwood District in ruins. .

Thousands of people, many of them wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags, arrived at the Tulsa & # 39; s Bank of Oklahoma Center stadium, while a group of protesters chanted "The lives of blacks matter" near one of the entrances. of the site.

After the number of people at Saturday's rally was lower than initially expected, Trump thanked those who attended the event.

"You guys are warriors. We had some really bad people out there. They did bad things. But I really appreciate it," Trump said.

Later, the president said there were "very bad people" outside, and described the protesters as "thugs."

Police said there were large groups of protesters in downtown Tulsa, near the protest site, but they were protesting peacefully.

