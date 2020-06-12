Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and the world: live updates

Los Angeles, California Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed to rethink the way governments spend money on law enforcement saying, "You can support public safety and re-imagine it at the same time."

He said that while police officers should be there to help people who are victims of violent crime, or caught in situations of sex trafficking or domestic violence, they should not be asked to address other issues such as homelessness or mental health.

Garcetti said he supports budgeting more money for other resources.

He told CNN on Thursday that the police should not have to "figure out what needs investment in education, health care and social workers rather than just putting that on the backs of our police officers."

"Perhaps there is a smarter way that is better for our police officers and the public to see our future."

Some background: After facing a backlash over how Los Angeles Police Department officials treated protesters during the first week of protests after George Floyd's death, city officials said Monday they will not prosecute those arrested for curfew offenses and lack of dispersal.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said it will develop new programs focused on the relationship between the community and law enforcement, and that it plans to implement them later this summer.

