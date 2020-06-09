Black Lives Matter protests around the world: live updates

Representative Al Green (D-TX) speaks as family and guests attend George Floyd's funeral at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9 in Houston. David J. Phillip / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

Representative Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, said during the funeral: "George Floyd was not expendable. That is why we are here."

He continued: "His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and respect that we give to all people because they are children of a common god and it is very unfortunate that we have to be here, but we celebrate life George Floyd's today. "

During his speech, Green held up a box containing a folded American flag and said, "I want the United States of America to respect George Floyd," adding: "That is why this flag is being flown."

Green said he will present the family with a resolution that will become part of Congress' record. "George Floyd changed the world. And we're going to let the world know that he made a difference," he said.

He called on the federal government to create a reconciliation department. "We survived segregation, but we are not reconciled," he said. "It is time for a reconciliation department in the higher lands."