Black Lives Matter protests around the world: live updates

Despite progress on the continent, our growing economies, legitimate democracies, cultural contributions, and increasing importance on the global stage, there are still far too many examples of massive injustices perpetrated by black people towards other black people every day, with little attention and almost without outrage, writes Moky Makura.

No headlines, few hashtags, and no movement to denounce injustice.

Blacks in Africa may not be dying as a result of racism, but too many are dying because of their ethnicity, political beliefs, poverty, and gender.

As Africans we have our own George Floyd, Eric Garner and Manuel Ellis.

Post-apartheid examples from South Africa include Andries Tatane killed in 2011 during a "service delivery protest"; then there was the Marikana Massacre in 2012, where 34 striking mining workers were shot dead by the police; and most recently Collins Khoza, who was allegedly killed during Covid-19's confinement in the country.

And it's not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, there is the recent alleged police shooting of Tina Ezekwe, 16, and in Kenya, the case of Yassin Hussein Moyo, 13, who was killed on his balcony at his home.

The continent that gave us icons like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, has also given us thousands of anonymous heroes who have sacrificed their lives without recognition or campaign.

The Rwandan genocide, the xenophobic uprisings in South Africa, the current reign of terror by Boko Haram in Nigeria are stark reminders of these nameless heroes; Black Africans who suffered at the hands of black Africans.

They remind us that the distribution of injustice is not the exclusive domain of whites, nor is it always about race. Africans are equally complicit in ensuring that black lives don't always matter.

