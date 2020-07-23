Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country

Almost two months after Floyd's death triggered massive national and international protests, Black Lives Matter protests are still happening in some places, including:
Chicago, Illinois
Police said 18 officers were injured after some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack the officers, according to a statement.
About 12 people were arrested, police said.
Lightfoot, a Democrat, said she supports the right of people to protest, but condemned some protesters and police.
Activists with Black Lives Matter Chicago demanded immediate disbursement from the police department.
The Civilian Office of Police Responsibility (COPA) confirmed that it was investigating "numerous complaints" of police misconduct.
Los Angeles California
Lacey is the county's first black and female prosecutor. She was raised in South Los Angeles.
Protesters have gathered almost every Wednesday, but their calls have escalated since Floyd's death. They blame Lacey, a Democrat, for what they see as an unwillingness to prosecute police officers.
Lacey said she has more in common with protesters than they think, and that in many of the cases they cite, the law handcuffed her.
"While you may see an officer shooting and say, 'Oh, they could have shot him in the leg, they didn't have to respond that way,' that's not the test under California law," he said. Lacey. "The test is when someone's life is in danger."
New York
The nearly month-long protest camp began with protesters demanding that the New York police be rejected.
Boise, Idaho
He helped Black Lives Matter hold his rally at Boise State University, while opposing protesters gathered outside City Hall. Later in the evening, a small group of BLM protesters also gathered at City Hall, but the police kept them across the street.
Denver, Colorado
Police said they used pepper balls and pepper spray to disperse the largest BLM contingent.
Ron MacLachlan, founder of the Pro Police Rally Colorado, told the station that its members stood "with our men and women in law enforcement. Without them, we are in chaos and lawlessness."
Counter-protesters with pots and pans, whistles and small sirens blocked the event and attempted to drown out the speakers, the station reported.
Clashes broke out before the police moved to disperse the crowds.
Los Gatos, California
The Black Lives Matter march, attended by a small group of counter-protesters, was largely peaceful and sparked backup traffic on Highway 17, the station reported.
Louisville, Kentucky
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times after police broke down her apartment door while executing a nightly arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.
"We just want justice, but that will be seen and whatever the outcome," hunger striker Amira Bryant told the station.
The four hunger strikers will only drink water and supplements, and a doctor will monitor them, according to the station.
Protesters called for justice in Taylor's case and warned of more events to come.
Roseville, Minnesota
The Roseville Rejects anti-racism rally was organized after police released surveillance camera photos last week of a man and woman in a truck stealing the signs in June.
Dead raccoons were also left in the neighborhood, including one pinned to a public service police, the station reported.
Saginaw, Michigan
The demonstration has encouraged the couple to continue speaking out against racial injustices within their community. "You know this will not be just another demonstration, another march," Regina said. "I have good plans."
& # 39; Strike for Black Lives & # 39; in 100 cities
Known as the Strike for Black Lives, the day involved black and brown fast food workers, home health aides, janitors, and others in industries where black workers are disproportionately represented.
The protest included a call for workers to quit their jobs for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer choked Floyd in late May.