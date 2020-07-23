Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country

As in other parts of the country, the protests in Portland were mostly peaceful, although at times they turned into violence, vandalism, and arson.

Almost two months after Floyd's death triggered massive national and international protests, Black Lives Matter protests are still happening in some places, including:

Chicago, Illinois

Protesters gathered near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home on Saturday, a day after violent clashes left police and protesters wounded, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

Protesters accused police of using excessive force to quell a protest on Friday that targeted a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.

Police said 18 officers were injured after some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack the officers, according to a statement.

About 12 people were arrested, police said.

Lightfoot, a Democrat, said she supports the right of people to protest, but condemned some protesters and police.

Activists with Black Lives Matter Chicago demanded immediate disbursement from the police department.

The Civilian Office of Police Responsibility (COPA) confirmed that it was investigating "numerous complaints" of police misconduct.

Los Angeles California

Black Lives Matter protesters in Los Angeles, singing and holding signs, have been calling for the expulsion of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey for two and a half years.

Lacey is the county's first black and female prosecutor. She was raised in South Los Angeles.

Protesters have gathered almost every Wednesday, but their calls have escalated since Floyd's death. They blame Lacey, a Democrat, for what they see as an unwillingness to prosecute police officers.

Lacey said she has more in common with protesters than they think, and that in many of the cases they cite, the law handcuffed her.

"While you may see an officer shooting and say, 'Oh, they could have shot him in the leg, they didn't have to respond that way,' that's not the test under California law," he said. Lacey. "The test is when someone's life is in danger."

New York

The NYPD dispersed the last remaining Black Lives Matter protesters outside City Hall on Wednesday. The process was peaceful and most left voluntarily, New York Police Operations Commissioner Ray Spinella said.

The nearly month-long protest camp began with protesters demanding that the New York police be rejected.

About a week after the protest, the city had already cut $ 1 billion from the police budget, reallocating the funds to other departments.

Boise, Idaho

The protests in downtown Boise on Tuesday were mostly peaceful, with only two people arrested for jumping barricades in an exclusive police area, CNN affiliate KBOI reported.

He helped Black Lives Matter hold his rally at Boise State University, while opposing protesters gathered outside City Hall. Later in the evening, a small group of BLM protesters also gathered at City Hall, but the police kept them across the street.

Denver, Colorado

Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police supporters during protests Sunday at Civic Center Park in Denver, CNN affiliate KMGH TV reported.

Police said they used pepper balls and pepper spray to disperse the largest BLM contingent.

Ron MacLachlan, founder of the Pro Police Rally Colorado, told the station that its members stood "with our men and women in law enforcement. Without them, we are in chaos and lawlessness."

Counter-protesters with pots and pans, whistles and small sirens blocked the event and attempted to drown out the speakers, the station reported.

Clashes broke out before the police moved to disperse the crowds.

Los Gatos, California

About 100 protesters marched in the northern California city of Los Gatos on Sunday, CNN affiliate KGO reported.

The Black Lives Matter march, attended by a small group of counter-protesters, was largely peaceful and sparked backup traffic on Highway 17, the station reported.

Louisville, Kentucky

Black Lives Matter protesters have not only demanded justice on behalf of Floyd, but also on behalf of countless disrupted black lives, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Elijah McClain.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times after police broke down her apartment door while executing a nightly arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

A group of protesters in Louisville has tried to revitalize the movement with a hunger strike that started at noon on Monday, reported CNN affiliate WAVE.

"We just want justice, but that will be seen and whatever the outcome," hunger striker Amira Bryant told the station.

The four hunger strikers will only drink water and supplements, and a doctor will monitor them, according to the station.

Over the weekend, protesters were arrested during a sit-in on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, CNN affiliate WLKY reported.

Protesters called for justice in Taylor's case and warned of more events to come.

Roseville, Minnesota

The theft of Black Lives Matter posters in Roseville, Minnesota, led to a rally on Sunday in Evergreen Park, CNN affiliate WCCO TV reported.

The Roseville Rejects anti-racism rally was organized after police released surveillance camera photos last week of a man and woman in a truck stealing the signs in June.

Dead raccoons were also left in the neighborhood, including one pinned to a public service police, the station reported.

Saginaw, Michigan

Black Lives Matter held a rally Saturday on the porch of Regina and Donald Simon, who say they were the victims of a hate crime after a rope was placed inside their vehicle, CNN affiliate WNEM reported.

The demonstration has encouraged the couple to continue speaking out against racial injustices within their community. "You know this will not be just another demonstration, another march," Regina said. "I have good plans."

& # 39; Strike for Black Lives & # 39; in 100 cities

As part of the largest protest movement against systemic racism, thousands of essential workers left their jobs Monday in more than 100 US cities in a call for higher wages, health care benefits, and paid sick leave and the right to unionize.

Known as the Strike for Black Lives, the day involved black and brown fast food workers, home health aides, janitors, and others in industries where black workers are disproportionately represented.

The protest included a call for workers to quit their jobs for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer choked Floyd in late May.