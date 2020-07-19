Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower was smashed three times in one week

The latest incident occurred Saturday afternoon when two Staten Island women, 39 and 29, were arrested after they were seen pouring paint on the mural, a New York police spokesperson told CNN.

When an officer attempted to approach one of the women, the officer slipped and injured his head and arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, the spokesman said.

The two women were charged with criminal mischief and were released with citation fines at the desk, according to New York police.

The mural was first smashed on Monday when an unidentified suspect threw red paint over the V in "Lives." The department said it was investigating vandalism.

On Friday, surveillance video captured three people "pouring and smearing paint on the mural and a woman spreading flyers on the scene," according to the New York Police Department.

When the police arrived, they arrested four people who had blue paint on their hands and clothes.

New York City paints the Black Lives Matter mural outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan

Two women, ages 25 and 39, and a 44-year-old man, all from New York City, were charged with criminal mischief and released with fines for appearance at the desk.

A 64-year-old woman received a subpoena to illegally publish brochures, according to police. Police did not say what was on the wheel.

The New York City mural, similar to the one commissioned by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower earlier this month. The building houses the headquarters of the Trump Organization.
President Donald Trump called the words "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hatred" and harshly criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for "denigrating" the area in front of the Trump Tower.

The mayor responded by saying that the city was "liberating" and "raising Fifth Avenue" by painting the mural.

