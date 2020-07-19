Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower was smashed three times in one week





The latest incident occurred Saturday afternoon when two Staten Island women, 39 and 29, were arrested after they were seen pouring paint on the mural, a New York police spokesperson told CNN.

When an officer attempted to approach one of the women, the officer slipped and injured his head and arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, the spokesman said.

The two women were charged with criminal mischief and were released with citation fines at the desk, according to New York police.

The mural was first smashed on Monday when an unidentified suspect threw red paint over the V in "Lives." The department said it was investigating vandalism.