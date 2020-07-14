Black Lives Matter street smashed mural outside Trump Tower

An unidentified suspect approached the mural, threw red paint over the letter V in "Lives," and escaped as traffic splashed the paint onto the sign, New York Police Department officials said.

President Donald Trump previously called the words "Black Lives Matter" a " hate symbol "and criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for" denigrating "the area.

In response, de Blasio said: "President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we are not denigrating anything, we are releasing Fifth Avenue, we are raising Fifth Avenue."

After the project was completed, the mayor shared a video of the new mural, writing, "5th Avenue has never looked better."