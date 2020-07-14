Black Lives Matter street smashed mural outside Trump Tower

An unidentified suspect approached the mural, threw red paint over the letter V in "Lives," and escaped as traffic splashed the paint onto the sign, New York Police Department officials said.
In response, de Blasio said: "President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we are not denigrating anything, we are releasing Fifth Avenue, we are raising Fifth Avenue."
After the project was completed, the mayor shared a video of the new mural, writing, "5th Avenue has never looked better."
Oscar Vela said he was recording a video Monday when he saw a man in a mask climb the Black Lives Matter mural and spray it with a can of red paint.
The investigation into New York City's vandalism is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time, New York Police said.
Anyone with information about the alleged vandalism should contact the police.