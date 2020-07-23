Black Lives Matter will be present on the opening day of the Yankees-Nationals

Major League Baseball will look different when it finally returns on Thursday, and that will begin even before the first pitch is released.

With the Yankees and Nationals opening the season in Washington, there will be a Black Lives Matter / MLB squad on the pitcher's mound during the league-wide opening weekend games "to express support for the fight against racism and systemic injustice, "the Nationals said in a statement.

Washington reliever Sean Doolittle said he is considering kneeling during the national anthem, as several players have done during exhibition games this week.

Gerrit Cole, who will make his long-awaited Yankee debut on Thursday, weather permitting, said the team would meet on Wednesday night about whether the players would wear a patch or otherwise protest on opening day.

"I don't mind wearing a patch," Cole said on a Zoom call.

When asked about the Black Lives Matter template, Cole said: "It is freedom of expression, it is the Bill of Rights. That is what the country is based on, to be able to express itself freely. I think it is something wonderful."

General manager Brian Cashman added that he would have no problem if any Yankees member knelt during the anthem.

"Obviously, that's a manifestation of where our country is currently," Cashman said in a Zoom call. “Our country is, in many ways, the largest country in the world. Somehow it breaks down in certain aspects where we are not all together and not all together. So you're seeing demonstrations like kneeling before the hymn as part of that process. Part of our community is suffering when it shouldn't be. It has been ignored for such a long period of time. The great part of America is that there are different ways to express yourself and different platforms to use how you express yourself. In some cases, he kneels during the hymn. … I support the ability to protest in whatever way they see fit, as long as it is legal and healthy. I think there is nothing more American than being able to express your beliefs and do it safely. "

There will be many eyes on what happens during the hymn.

"I certainly have considered it," Doolittle said of kneeling. "I've been considering it, especially here for the past week. But as a team, we've been having conversations at our clubhouse for the past two days. I know the Yankees are doing the same thing. Obviously we go first, we're opening this up, so I think which is really important for us as a league to echo what other sports leagues have done so far. "

But Cashman emphasized that he wanted to make sure his staff and team talked about it, too.

"The most important aspect of all of that is making sure the conversations are held before anyone makes those decisions and making sure you have a healthy dialogue," Cashman said. "And that is what we are trying to do."