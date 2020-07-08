Black Lives Movement presents radical proposal for police reform







The bill would abolish the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, as well as other federal programs and agencies "used to finance and expand the criminal justice system of the United States," according to a summary of the measure. .

Organizers said they expect it to be presented in Congress before the August recess.

The proposal is unlikely to become law. Given his progressive priorities and broad reach, he is expected to face opposition from key groups of lawmakers in Congress, such as the moderate and dominant Democrats in the House, not to mention Republicans in the Republican-led Senate.

Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts have said they support the effort, but neither have announced plans to sponsor the measure.

Tlaib said in a virtual press on Tuesday that she is "committed to committing fully to this legislation seriously and with a sense of urgency." "At this historic moment, it is critical that we listen to and trust the leadership of black activists across the country," he said. A Pressley spokesperson told CNN that the congresswoman "joins the Movement for Black Lives in her calls for legislation at all levels of government to respond to this moment, dismantle systemic racism and excessive vigilance and underinvestment in communities black ". Pressley is in talks with the Black Lives Movement and his colleagues in the Black Caucus of Congress about the timing, sequencing and legislative strategy regarding the effort, according to a person familiar with the talks. Last month, following widespread protests against racism after the deaths of several African-Americans at the hands of police officers, House Democrats passed police legislation that included provisions to review "qualified immunity" for enforcement. of the law, prohibitions of racial discrimination by law, and a prohibition on no-touch orders in federal drug cases. The proposal presented Tuesday would ban the use of "predictive surveillance", facial recognition technologies and drones. The use of ankle monitors, smartphone apps, and any other tools used to track location would also be prohibited. The measure would end the confiscation of civil property, abolish the mandatory minimum sentence laws, end life sentences, repeal federal laws that penalize entry to the border and decriminalize drug crimes. The proposal would also require the development of a plan "to close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers." The measure seeks to incentivize localities to remove school resource officers, armed security, metal detectors, and other surveillance teams from schools. It establishes grant programs to promote progressive priorities in the states, including environmental justice efforts and the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act with no job requirements. The proposed bill includes a measure by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas that would establish a commission to study redress proposals for African-Americans. It would also establish commissions to design reparations programs for mass criminalization "including the War on Drugs, the criminalization of prostitution and police violence," among other concerns. The proposed legislation would also restore voting rights to all persons previously incarcerated and currently in federal elections.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.