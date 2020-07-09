Black MLS players raise gloved fists in protest of racial justice before game one

Then, when the headlines of the Orlando City and Inter Miami teams knelt, there was silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

More than 100 people participated in the pre-game protest. Black players wore black shirts with slogans such as "Silence is violence," "Black all the time," and "Black and proud." Their black masks read: "The life of black lives."

According to the Tennessean newspaper, Toronto defender Justin Morrow previously said the group wanted to send a message that the players are "defending our brothers and sisters in this fight for racial equality and human rights."

MLS is organizing a tournament for the 26 teams in the league, one team has had to leave as it returns to action. All players remain in a central location under league coronavirus protocols.

The length of the silence was a tribute to George Floyd, who died while in police custody on May 25. An now-fired Minneapolis police officer was initially reported to have had a knee to his neck during that time period.

Black Players for Change was formed on June 19 (June 19) as The Black Players Coalition of MLS and recently changed its name.

CNN's Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.

