Black Ops Cold War: Rumors Explained

Every year sees the release of a new Call of Duty title, and rumors point to 2020 being Black Ops: Cold War. This is what we know.

the annual Call of Duty The title is pretty much a tradition in video games these days, and rumors are hinting at the reveal of the upcoming game as Black Ops: Cold War. the Black ops The series, of course, started in the Cold War with the first game, and the protagonist Alex Mason.

Black ops However, its launch in 2020 would be an interesting change in how the series has been scheduling things recently. Activision has three studies that scroll through development; Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games. Sledgehammer released WWII in 2017 followed by Black Ops 4 and so Modern war. As for the schedule, it should be Sledgehammer, but rumors indicate that the next game will be Black Ops again, developed by Treyarch.

Very little is still known about the next Call of Duty, but some potential details have been leaked. Call of Duty games generally launch in late fall, so Activision still has time to show off. With that, this is what you need to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War rumor.

Black Ops: Cold War rumors

The first mention of Black Ops: Cold War appeared on Twitter, by a filter called Okami. Shortly after that, Eurogamer confirmed that they had heard the same through their own sources. Eurogamer claims it's a similar situation to 2019's Modern Warfare, with a soft restart of Black ops That goes back to the events of the first game. There is little known information other than that, though a new rumor suggests that the new Call of Duty It could be announced at Sony's now overdue PS5 event. Activision most likely wants to announce the new Black ops in June or July, to allow ample time to market before the game launches.

How modern war is causing the Cold War

In War zone of modern warfare Mysterious bunkers mode have begun to open on the map. Some of the bunkers are full of Black opsold style, old computers and the like. One even has the iconic RC-XD kill frame, as seen below.

The bunkers and Easter Eggs appear to be coming to a revelation for Black Ops: Cold War, but only an official revelation will show if that's really the intention of Infinity Ward in War zone.

