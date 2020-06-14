Black Organizers in Seattle Autonomous Zone Doubt the Sincerity of White Protesters

Within the self-proclaimed autonomous zone of Seattle, black organizers have expressed doubts about the sincerity of white protesters, as the six commanded blocks have been transformed into a festive scene with many selfies in front of the murals of men and women who died. while they were in the police. custody.

"Someone is dead. Why do black bodies have to be on the street for people to come forward?" Tracy Stewart, an African-American mental health therapist, told USA Today from a street corner in the self-proclaimed area autonomous. "These people, I'm not even sure they know why they're here.

"Whites need to stay when it gets uncomfortable and stop treating this like it's a party," he continued. "The march and the protests, all that is important. But the work is to hold the mayor and the City Council and the Legislature and even the president accountable every day."

So far, the Seattle Police Department has failed to identify a clear leadership structure to begin negotiations with protesters, and internal strife within the perimeters of the six blocks has continued, most recently as some have tried to change the name of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or "CHAZ", for the organized (or occupied) protest of Capitol Hill, or "CHOP".

"This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to separate ourselves from the United States, "a protester, Maurice Cola, said Saturday in a video interview circulating on Twitter.

On Friday, thousands marched from the six-block area in downtown Seattle about 3 miles away in Madison Park Beach as part of an effort to mobilize "Seattle's wealthy white communities."

Protesters shouted "Outside their homes and onto the streets" as they passed through the gated community of Broadmoor. A "silent" march through the city stretched from Judkins Park to Jefferson Park.

"We want to involve them in this movement; It's very important that if you say "Black Lives Matter" that action continues, "protest organizer Jason Beverly told Capitol Hill Seattle on the March for E. Madison." Wealthy white people are absolutely in a position where they can move forward. You can speak to your company's capital boards, you can ask for funds or donations, you can help African American communities. There has not been that response yet. "

"Action, action, action. We need action Enter your companies and take action. Enter your communities and take action. Have those tough conversations and defend your morale. "

"Surveillance, 100 percent, is a system that is, for want of a better word, f —–," said Beverly. "What I personally believe are the people with the funds, the people with the money, the people with the power to change who are white people and that you need white people to take on that role and defend your African American brothers and sisters and non-binary people "

Along with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were shot dead when police executed a no-hit order at their residence, protesters demanded justice for Shaun Fuhr, who was shot dead by a Seattle police officer in the neighborhood of Mount Baker in April.

Seattle Peoples Party leader Nikkita Oliver, who spoke at the march, echoed calls to refine the Seattle Police Department by 50 percent, increase funding for community organizations, and ensure protesters are not processed. He also highlighted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who visited the autonomous zone and joined protesters on Friday.

Oliver said Durkan "will try to find $ 100 million somewhere in the budget for 10 years to give to the community, but it's not going to be $ 100 million from the police."

"That means we have not won yet. Let us be committed; Let's do this more than a moment. People have sacrificed things in the last 10 days, "Oliver continued. “People have sacrificed things in the last 10 years; People have sacrificed things for the past 100, 200, 300 years and are tired of our powerful moments not turning into a movement. It is because we give in to accept the reform. "