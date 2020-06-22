Black-Owned Businesses Are Helping Coronavirus Restaurant Recover

Dozens of black-owned companies circulating on social media are helping some restaurants in the Big Apple recover from the coronavirus earlier than expected.

Known for its Caribbean-style seafood, LoLo & # 39; s Seafood Shack in Harlem has seen revenue go from 50 percent during the darkest days of the pandemic to 70 percent, and now returns to 100 percent as Efforts to support black-owned companies are gaining strength, said owner Leticia "Skai" Young-Mohan.

The business has become so dynamic in recent weeks that Young-Mohan, who runs LoLo & # 39; s with chef and husband Raymond Mohan, has added a take-away / pick-up window to serve customers more safely. The restaurant, which serves Belize conch fritters for $ 9.87 and soft-shell crab sandwiches for $ 12, had been allowing customers in-store two by two.

"It started to get busier and we wanted everyone to be safe," said Young-Mohan, who was born and raised in Harlem. "It was a safer way for everyone to interact, from our team to the community."

While no one knows how long the boom will last, Young-Mohan says he sees signs that it's more than a temporary increase, including a recent surge in customers on June 16, a holiday to honor the end of slavery. June 19 "was literally the busiest day, not including restoration, that LoLo’s Seafood Shack has had in the company's five-year history," Young-Mohan said. "It makes me even more optimistic that the support of black-owned companies is here to stay."

Journalist and activist Dorissa White agrees. "People are rethinking how they consume and it's for the better," said White, who recently launched a Buy Black challenge for New Yorkers to simply sponsor black-owned companies for 30 days.

"Businesses, especially in New York, have reached out to say they have seen an increase in web and food traffic and, in some cases, have even sold their products," White said, noting that the legendary restaurant's Melba Wilson from Harlem, Melba & # 39; s sold her entire inventory of cookbooks.

In lower Manhattan, Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, a music executive and restaurateur who is a co-owner of Brooklyn Chop House, says his restaurant, known for selling meatballs and sushi alongside meat, has seen an average of 100 more deliveries. per day from the race. Justice protests began.

The restaurant, located across the street from City Hall, has been returning protesters, including a recent delivery of hundreds of meatballs and chicken satays to gathered activists. "I think this unfortunate tragedy is uniting everyone," he said of the murder of George Floyd.

Aliyyah Baylor, owner of Make My Cake on the Upper West Side and Ma Smith’s Dessert Cafe in Harlem, said she was barely making payroll after the pandemic hit, with sales of just $ 500 a day at its worst.

But then, thanks to the large amount of support for black-owned businesses as a way to alleviate systemic racism, "I am now up to 75 percent of what I was generating before the pandemic," he said.

“People say they have seen us on the black business support lists. There are many lists circulating, and we are in applications and in Facebook posts. There have been many new customers, "he said.

She added that delicious food at the right price is still a priority for most customers, but many family outlets are overlooked simply because they are not well-known brands, not because they do not provide excellent quality and service, she said.

Baylor estimates that about 50 percent of its customer base are new customers drawn to lists circulating on social media. And he is already seeing many of them return because they enjoyed their experience and want to make a difference.

“I firmly believe that this is not a trend. It's not a flash in the pan, "Baylor said." People are adding black-owned businesses to their community shopping networks and building relationships. "