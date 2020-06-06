Black Panther, Falcon, Cyborg & More Protest in Black Lives Matter Art

Black Panther, Hawk, Cyborgand more join the protests in a powerful piece of Black Lives Matter art. Although the Black Lives Matter movement has been around since 2013, it has recently received more attention. Following the murder of George Floyd last month, people took to the streets to protest police brutality against members of the black community. The protests have had a far-reaching impact, with people across the country and even globally defending injustice.

Several celebrities and well-known figures in the entertainment industry have also joined the fight. Star Wars Actor John Boyega spoke at a protest in London, even pointing out that he wasn't sure he would have a job afterwards. Fortunately, several big names made it clear that they were with Boyega, including Star Wars Directors Rian Johnson and J.J. Abrams Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse also joined the protests, revealing that he was arrested last weekend. Some major corporations have also submitted donations or statements of support, including the Walt Disney Company.

Art has also played a role during this troubled time, with many creatives inspired by the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement. The artist spdrmnkyxxiii shared a piece of art on Instagram that shows the characters from Black Marvel and DC participating in the protests, including Black Panther, Falcon and League of Justice& # 39; s Cyborg. Join them SupergirlMartian Manhunter and Miles Morales from the popular animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Green Lantern is also looming in the background, which can be seen with his ring up in the air. Check out the art below:

As the artist points out in his comment, the original image is one of Boyega at the London protest with his fist raised like the superheroes here. That image can be seen on the second slide. Fellow artist Boss Logic took a different shot of the photo earlier this week, turning Boyega into the Green Lantern. Although it may seem small, watching superheroes join the Black Lives Matter movement is undeniably powerful, especially since many of those involved are real-life superheroes.

Art has always been a way for people to understand complicated situations, and the same seems to be happening now. It's nice to imagine people with power like Black Panther, Hawk, Cyborg, Spider-Man and Martian Manhunter provide support at this time. It's also heartwarming to think of them standing alongside protesters and playing a role in such a key moment in history. These superheroes may not be joining the protests anytime soon, but it's still an impressive image.

Source: spdrmnkyxxiii

