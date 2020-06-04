Black Panther’s Movie Soundtrack Copyright Case Is Over

The copyright case against the Black Panther soundtrack (specifically the song "Pray For Me") and artists Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd has ended.

The copyright case against Black PantherThe soundtrack and artists Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd have officially ended. Two years ago, Black Panther it became the most successful solo MCU movie after raising more than $ 1.34 billion worldwide ($ 700 million of which was made nationally, making it the second Avengers Endgame) Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, Black Panther follow the new king T & # 39; Challa as he deals with the secrets of the past and decides the best path for his country, Wakanda. Black Panther It received extremely positive reviews and became the first comic book film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. In total, he won three Oscars, including the best original score.

Director Ryan Coogler recruited Lamar to create a linked album, which was named Black Panther: The Album. It received great critical acclaim and even reached number 1 in the US. USA Billboard 200. Lamar's SZA song "All the Stars" was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, but it was "Pray For Me" that was found at the center of a court case earlier this year. Experimental rock band Yeasayer sued Lamar and The Weeknd alleging that "Pray For Me" tested parts of their song "Sunrise" without their permission.

According to Digital music news, This case has come to an end after a slight delay. It was supposed to be brought to court in March, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. However, court documents now say the plaintiffs (in this case, Yeasayer) have "confirmed to their satisfaction that there was no copyright infringement (against Yeasayer) when The Weeknd created the Black Panther soundtrack. "This means that the case has been dismissed, and no one has to bear any consequences.

With Black Panther in the rearview window now, most fans are waiting Black Panther 2 It is currently slated for May 2022. Coogler will rewrite and direct, and Boseman will once again take on the role of T & # 39; Challa. Details are scarce at the moment, but the latest update suggests filming will begin in early 2021. While no one knows what the story will consist of, many are excited to revisit Wakanda and see how it has changed after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and End of the game

Music played a vital part of Black Panther, and will probably do the same for its sequel. It's unclear whether Lamar will re-create a second album or not, but since the first was such a huge success, it wouldn't be surprising if he did. Coogler and his entire team did an excellent job developing Wakanda and its culture, and it will be fascinating to see how they further expand it with Black Panther 2.

