Black Players Protest For MLS Change Is The Return Tournament

Now that Major League Soccer has restarted, a group of black Major League Soccer players are seizing the moment to draw attention to systemic racism in sports and society.

Black Players for Change was formerly the MLS Black Players Coalition, but changed its name this week by joining forces with Players Coalition, the NFL player group founded by Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins.

Black Players for Change made their first public demonstration since they met last month in the opening game of Wednesday night's MLS Is Back tournament in Florida.

Players stood up, fists raised, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, time that has become a symbol of police brutality, after a Minneapolis police officer hit his neck with George Floyd when he died. . More than 170 black players, some wearing "Silence is Violence" shirts and Black Lives Matter face masks, participated in the pre-game protest.

"This protest really is about fighting for racial equality and human rights," said organizer Justin Morrow of Toronto FC. "We are with all of our brothers and sisters around the world, definitely in the entire sports landscape of North America, but we also see what is happening in Europe, how soccer players fight racism there. We are with all of our brothers and sisters to fight this fight. "

Black Players for Change grew out of an Instagram group started by Morrow after Floyd's death. The death sparked protests around the world against racism and political brutality.

Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland, CJ Sapong from Chicago, Jalil Anibaba from Nashville, Sean Johnson from NYCFC and Kei Kamara from Colorado are among some of the other players involved. The group has the backing of both the MLS and the players' association.

“It was very powerful to raise my fist and be there in the field with so many people who are trying to make a change in this country. And that's what we have to do, "said Juan Agudelo of Inter Miami.

The group has asked the league to increase diversity recruitment in coaching, head office, and executive positions, appoint a diversity director, implement implicit bias training, and expand cultural education.

He has also discussed developing the game in black communities and partnering with charities, and has already secured $ 75,000 in charitable contributions from the MLS Players Association.

"This moment for us as a group of black players is that we can stand up, we can make this statement that comes entirely from us." It was so important that it was player-led, it couldn't have been the other way around, "Morrow said." This moment of solidarity with our brothers and sisters who fight in this battle for racial equality and human rights is very important. And we want to make sure that the narrative was player-driven, player-driven coming strictly from us. "

The Players Coalition association allows the two groups from different sports to share resources in a common goal. The NFL group, whose goal is to tackle social justice and racial inequality, started in 2017 after team owners objected to players kneeling during the national anthem.

"The common ground and the goals of both organizations presented a natural opportunity to align," Boldin said in a statement. "I am excited to continue the growth of the Players Coalition as an opportunity for all athletes from all professional sports leagues to have a significant impact in our communities."

Players Coalition reached out to MLS players upon learning of their group.

"All of these people are reaching out to us, wanting to help us, and that only comes down to what we're doing here," Morrow said. "We are building something really solid, an organization that is here for future generations, here to make lasting change in Major League Soccer and in our communities."