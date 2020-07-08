Black property brand La Fete du Rosé wants everyone to join the pink party

(CNN) – Rosé, the pale pink adult drink that gets its color from the skins of red wine grapes, symbolizes summer for many.

Often it's the drink tied to sun-drenched women who wear crisp, white dresses and women-only happy hours.

Despite its richness (notes of cherry, grapefruit, strawberry, and melon, to name just a few) and a color palette that ranges from dull blush to bold fuchsia, it rarely receives the respect it deserves.

But winemakers like Donae Burston, founder of La Fete du Rosé, are pushing against tired pink stereotypes and trying to make the drink widely appealing.

Donae Burston is the owner and founder of La Fete du Rosé, a French-style rosé available in the United States. Courtesy of La Fête du Rosé.

Burston, who is responsible for bringing France's first Black de Saint-Tropez-owned pink label to the United States, is up for the challenge.

# Roséallday

According to Amy Racine, beverage director at JF Restaurants, most of the mass-produced rosés are owned by larger companies that own top Champagne and tequila labels, which tend to market to a young, sometimes wealthy, crowd. from a coastal town.

In recent years, the marketing efforts of certain rosé brands can also be attributed to the oversaturation of rosé on social media.

"The # roséallday a lot and it can be a detour for a lot of people, "said Racine." It built a reputation for being a party drink or just an afternoon sip instead of serious style. "

Enter La Fete du Rosé. Burston, a Baltimore native, passionate about French rosé and his particular product, is on a mission to alter the way many of us have come to think of rosé.

Owner and founder of La Fete du Rosé, Burston is an African American businessman who loves rose wine. Their brand name translates to pink party, so it's not that Burston has a problem with the party's happy reputation. He just wants to expand the scope of the party.

Love at first sip

After working in the beverage industry for the likes of Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Moët & Chandon, Burston recognized that some wines seemed to be marketed based on specific demographics.

"I worked at Veuve Clicquot in 2009 and the consumer's goal was clear: a woman who generates certain income a year," says Burston. "However, my black, Asian, and Hispanic friends liked taking Clicquot, but the popular brand segmented who they were for."

Burston was dissatisfied with the brand's partnership and set out to change the game.

The pink founder was first introduced to pink in Saint-Tropez 15 years ago. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images

Fifteen years ago, while celebrating his thirtieth birthday in Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera, Burston was introduced to rosé for the first time.

"I was sitting on Nikki Beach, surrounded by people who were drinking what I thought was Zinfandel white, but it turned out to be pink. From the first drop, I was hooked," says Burston.

As for the presentations, Saint-Tropez was a perfect place to be seduced by wine.

"It is a pink party, and everyone is invited." Donae Burston

The local vineyards in the region are known for producing some of the best rosé wines in the world, so it is not surprising that it is the drink of choice for locals and visitors.

"Drinking rosé in Saint-Tropez was like drinking water in the United States. They asked me if I wanted a glass of rosé before asking if I wanted a glass of water," he says.

Pink for everyone

Burston noted the inclusive nature of rosé in France – "everyone drinks rosé" – something he found lacking once in the United States, where many people still associate it with white Zinfandel.

In France, rosé is not preferred by any gender, age, religion or race, Burston explains.

"It is about good times, memories and good wine at any time of the year … it is a pink party and everyone is invited."

Intoxicated by the universal nature of the pink drink, Burston set out to return the same mindset to the United States.

After meeting the owner of the oldest vineyard in St. Tropez, Burston asked for his help in creating La Fete du Rosé.

Boutique wine

Burston says he wanted to create a wine he liked and respected, as opposed to the mass-produced sweet rosés he felt dominated the American market.

Burston's goal is to make pink very attractive. Gary James / Courtesy La Fête Rosé

He had another misconception to overcome: the stereotype that blacks only like sweet drinks.

Because of this, Burston says that many people, before trying it, assume that their rosé will be sweet.

But in the other way. And that goes for both the tired stereotype and the pink one.

Burston's traditional French-style rosé is dry with hints of melon, dried fruit, bonbon and hazelnut. It is acidic but round on the palate, and has a remarkably long finish.

"As an African American man who owns a brand of rosé, I emphasized (through marketing) that it is a traditional dry rose to overcome the stereotype (that he had created a sweet drink)," says Burston.

The Cuvee he created uses 80% Garnacha, 14% Mourvèdre grape, and 6% Syrah grape, resulting in a crisp, medium-bodied wine with a lower alcohol percentage than many other rosés.

The Burston brand is on the affordable side, but at $ 25 a bottle, it suggests a certain standard of quality.

Brand building

Burston's marketing approach demonstrates its mission to change the tune to pink, to finally get more people to drink it.

“Drinking rosé in Saint-Tropez was like drinking water in the United States. They asked me if I wanted a glass of rosé before asking if I wanted a glass of water. " Donae Burston

"Consumers are willing to try anything, but I know I had to convince them to try my product, so I went to the places they wanted to be," says Burston.

Experienced on the commercial and marketing side of the industry, Burston brought the rosé to popular South Beach hotels and restaurants. Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

It marketed La Fête du Rosé as a lifestyle brand, taking it to Nobu, W South Beach, and other popular Miami restaurants and hotels to validate the brand to consumers. Burston organized Caribbean theme parties and festivals to reach different demographic groups, which he then used on social media to further his goal of inclusion.

Finally, the rosy secured high-profile fans, including Michael Strahan.

In addition to creating a brand name, Burston wants to encourage consumers to drink rosé year-round.

"I took cues from the French," says Burston. "They drink it (rosé) throughout the year, so my strategy was to show the rosé consumed in different seasons, either through an après-ski session or explaining how to combine rosé with turkey for Thanksgiving Day. Thank you".

But Burston is not just trying to make more people turn pink or make a profit while doing it.

He also wants to give back to the community that supported him.

Giving back

"Traveling the world after college sparked my entrepreneurial spirit, and I want to help give others the same opportunity through my repayment program," he says.

The proceeds from each bottle sold send low-income minority youth abroad to help them develop language and leadership skills in a globalized world.

"If we as black business owners don't support the future, who will?" Burston says.

In light of recent times, Burston has shifted her philanthropic focus to Color of Change, an organization that fights daily for racial justice and other organizations that serve as a resource for minorities pursuing a career in the wine industry. and spirits. From now until August, $ 2 of each bottle (sold through the website) will be donated to the organization.

La Fête du Rosé is available online and in stores in select states, including California, Georgia, Florida, New York, and most recently, Washington, D.C.

Burston's next foray? Sparkling wine.

But first, expect everyone to join the pink party.