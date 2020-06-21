Black Sabbath is selling Black Lives Matter shirts and donating all proceeds to the movement

The rock band is selling Black Lives Matter t-shirts with the theme of the iconic Black Sabbath Master Of Reality album cover. The shirts are selling for $ 25, with all proceeds going to the non-profit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, they announced Tuesday.

Fans can preorder the jerseys, which bear the band's purple logo transformed to read "Black Lives Matter." They are expected to ship in mid-July.

The shirt design was inspired by Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, who posted an Instagram photo on June 7 with the shirt alongside his mother, who was holding a "Black Lives Matter" poster.

"My 96-year-old mother has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her entire life. From being a foreign student advisor at Univ. Of Illinois to teaching in Kenya and supporting the anti-colonial movement there, teaching African Studies and leading a radical perspective from a conservative white high school for 30 years. " Morello captioned the post.