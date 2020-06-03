Black scientists show black achievements, with birds

Corina Newsome calls it an entry bird, the only special species that sets an avian enthusiast on a course of discovery and lifelong environmental passion. Theirs was the blue jay.

For Tykee James, it was the belted kingfisher.

When asked what his favorite bird is, Alex Troutman paused. "Can I give you a top three?" The north ridge caracara. The white ibis. And, of course, the penguin.

A painful event becomes potential

The event was conceived by a group of black STEM professionals and students who share an online space they call #BlackAFinSTEM

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and the dozens of people in the group come from all kinds of disciplines within that sphere.

Within days, a group of #BlackAFinSTEM organizers had devised a full week of ways to support and encourage the black birdwatching community.

The Audubon Society, the National Park Service, and countless other organizations have fueled their work, introducing social media into a whole kingdom of great birds and new discoveries, and new faces that challenge and change stereotypes in science.

"The importance is to normalize the fact that black people exist in the birdwatching and natural science community," he says. Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman , one of the organizers of the event. "People do not understand that black people exist in contexts other than what they are exposed to. It is to ensure that other people see the impact of bird watchers and black naturalists, and it gives them an opportunity to be seen."

This visibility is a master key that can open all kinds of doors for black scientists to succeed and for the world to benefit from their success.

Scientists face double-edged sword of stereotypes

Why is there a stereotype so internalized that black people are not interested, or are in some way alien to nature and the studies in it?

Wildlife biologist Alex Troutman says In his experience, it is a combination of factors: people who grow up in urban areas are exposed to less nature. And the lingering notion that outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, and wildlife viewing, are white-dominated activities.

"People assume only because we are black, we don't like the outdoors," he says. "People don't talk about the buffalo soldiers who were among the first to take care of national parks. They don't talk about black ranchers."

Troutman has worked with endangered marine species in Corpus Christi, Texas, for the National Park Service and for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. UU., Among other functions. All this experience, and Troutman says that people have still looked at him occasionally with doubts.

"When I worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service, even wearing a uniform, the guests wondered why I was there. I had to show them my ID."

This idea that black people somehow don't belong in the open air further fuels fear.

"Most of my friends are afraid of being harassed or robbed if they were to leave the city to enjoy nature, because you hardly ever see black people camping and enjoying the outdoors. And look what happens to someone like Ahmaud Arbery I couldn't even run outside. "

Troutman considers himself one of the lucky ones. He grew up outside Atlanta searching for salamanders in the stream that flowed through his backyard. He and his brothers, father and uncle would go fishing on the weekends.

But even then, it didn't occur to him that the life he would eventually have, one filled with turtle and raptor rescues and a wealth of knowledge about wildlife, was possible.

"I always thought it would be a vet," he said. "Because that was the only black person I saw working with animals."

Participants explain the importance of role models

Corina Newsome had a similar experience. She grew up in Philadelphia, loving nature and animals, and assuming that, among the Steve Irwins and Jeff Corwins of the world, the only career path for someone like her was to become a vet.

She is now a wildlife conservationist. , currently working as a field biologist to conserve the MacGillivray coastal sparrow on the Georgia coast.

Her moment of fulfillment came when a black woman who worked at the Philadelphia Zoo invited her to go behind the scenes.

"I had never been to a zoo, and before I saw her in action, it never occurred to me that I could be a zookeeper," says Newsome. "It's not that I actively thought that zoo care was for whites or that it wasn't for me. It's just where my mind put it into understanding my world."

Prior to her current job in avian conservation, Newsome became a zookeeper.

Along the way, she also became a passionate bird enthusiast and advocates for children from disadvantaged backgrounds who want to pursue their interests in animals and nature.

"My work brings me a lot of joy," she says. Seeing nature and wildlife up close still feels like new and I hope it will for the rest of my life.

The movement awaits progress and job opportunities

While hooking people to birds is definitely a goal of Black Birders Week, much more is at stake.

Organizers of the movement hope that this visibility, this skeleton key, will lead organizations and leaders in the field to seek cultural and policy changes that open up these white-dominated disciplines.

They also hope it will lead to job opportunities for all the talented people involved.

"This is something that we are all passionate about, because we are increasing the visibility of a group of black and brown professionals and we are starting a dialogue," he says. Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman "For us, it is a great honor to have this momentum and gain national attention."

Opoku-Agyeman didn't know much about birdwatching before she started organizing Black Birders Week with other #BlackAFinSTEM members. But as an economist, who considers herself a STEM profession, she knows all about exclusivity and the steps that communities of color have taken to give new generations of STEM professionals a better chance at success.

Originally from Ghana, Opoku-Agyeman. he is co-founder of the Sadie collective Named after Sadie Alexander, the first black woman to earn a doctorate in economics. The Sadie Collective creates mentoring and career opportunities for black women at all stages of their careers to become more visible in their field.

And in a field where black people are not visible or excluded, mentoring is everything.

It's what changed Newsome's perception of its potential. It's what Troutman had, in a way, every time he went fishing with his family.

"You can tell me something is great," says Troutman. "But what does that mean if I don't see anyone who looks like me, who says, 'Hey, you can be a scientist like me' who can tell you: 'You don't have to be limited to what your parents or the neighborhood say you should be. "

The movement has long-term benefits.

To some observers, it may seem that an initiative like Black Birders Week is intended solely for the benefit of black naturalists and those who enjoy their work.

It is not.

Diversity is its own benefit, a concept proven in disciplines from genetics to, well, economics and the natural sciences.

"It is not only good for people who have historically been excluded, it is also good for the field," says Newsome.

"When you look at animal populations, you have to have, for example, genetic diversity for someone to have an answer to a stressor that is to come. It's the same if you have a group that is trying to solve a problem, whether you are They're scientists or neighbors. If everyone has had the same life experiences, they are less likely to have the solution to a problem. "

And the lenses of race, nature, and the environment are inextricably linked, which means that the diversity of the natural sciences could affect Earth's future.

In his work, he links environmental and social defense with the simple and natural pleasures of bird watching.

"In my opinion, there is no better vehicle to advocate for a bird," he says. "A migratory bird, a familiar bird you see in the garden. There is a connection between birds and people and the place."

"Racism is a direct threat to environmental progress," says James. "There is no environmental organization that can claim to advocate for a better future without realizing that white supremacy is a direct threat to that future and that environment."

So the search for more representation, for more seats at the table in places of learning and science, in research and government, is not just about following a passion. It's about the well-being of black and brown people now, and of all people of future generations.

Recognizing black joy is as important as recognizing black pain

"We can't even organize black trauma before another occurs." BlackAFinSTEM tweeted how Black Birding Week started.

"It is very easy for me to be cynical with a group of friends and to eliminate or overlook or minimize any progress we have had or any momentum we have gained," says James.

"It is very easy to lose that when an interaction with a police officer can be the last description for the rest of my life. It is difficult not to be cynical when I know that an environmental regulation that was saving lives yesterday can be revoked today."

"When I'm in that cynical mindset," he says, "the only thing that gets me out is the joy and the uncompromising strength and style of black bird watchers."

So as the protests stir, the country once again faces deep-seated racism that has led to the exclusion of black scientists, black nature lovers who feel insecure, a little disagreement on the park ending in a racially charged call to the police, and a black man killed on the Minneapolis pavement.

During this dark time, James says that the joy and insight of black bird watchers is a reminder that while very much present, the black experience is not based on trauma alone.

The black experience is also about witnessing a sea turtle nesting for the first time on a trip along the Texas coast, as Troutman did.

It is in the protection of species and environments that the world cannot afford to lose, as Newsome and James do.

In his advocacy work, it's about straightening the path for those who want to cheerfully follow in his footsteps.

"The most important thing we want people to see is that nature is for everyone, outdoor spaces are for everyone. Nature is for everyone," says Troutman.

And as these nature lovers live their fullest experiences, they hope others will see them and realize that they can too.