Black Southwest Flight Attendant Emotional Conversation With White Airline CEO

Stories of in-flight interactions between flight attendants and passengers generally go viral because someone did something, well, not nice. This is not one of those.

JacqueRae Hill of Dallas, Texas has been a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines for 14 years. When the protests turned violent on the night of May 29, I was overwhelmed.

"When I woke up on Friday morning, I went to social media, and that didn't help the situation," Hill said in an interview with CNN today.

He drove to Dallas Love Field for a flight to Panama City on Friday, praying for something. Something like hope. Understanding. Peace. Something to put a smile on your face. "It is very difficult with everything that happens. You want to be informed. But my job as a service person is to bring happiness to someone."

She said she prayed as she entered, "God, please help me go to work today."

The flight began to board, and Hill performed his usual security checks, greeting the passengers with a greeting and a smile that his eyes had to show, because he was wearing a mask. "I feel stupid, I can't stop smiling, even though you can't see it."

Books are magic

"I knew the book for a while. Michael Eric Dyson wrote the forward. It's been on my list, but I don't have it yet," Hill said.

After the service ended, he headed toward the back of the plane, where the man who was reading the book was sitting, alone, by a window, typing on his phone.

"I dropped down and said, 'Hi, how are you? So, that book, how is it?"

The two began to discuss the book. Hill remembers the man, who was white, saying, "It's our fault. We have to start these conversations."

When the man spoke these words, Hill was overwhelmed with emotion and began to cry. "I know he didn't know what to do. I know I startled him. He was embarrassed. I didn't expect that. It was a genuine moment for me and we talked for 10 minutes."

The great revelation

She thanked the man profusely for the amazing conversation, for his interest and for his affection, she weighed hugging him (she did). He asked her name, and she introduced herself. Then the man told her his name. "I am Doug Parker, the CEO of American."

Parker wrote a note to Hill before defogging, expressing his gratitude and pleasure for having met and spoken to her.

JacqueRae S.Hill

"I was grateful if he was a random person who had no influence. But because of his position in life, the fact that he's reading that book. He doesn't have to educate himself. And the fact that he is, I think he says a lot about the work we all have to do to try to unite. "

Hill waited a day before posting about his Facebook experience. "With all those emotions, I wanted to completely process it. I wanted to make sure how I wrote it exactly how I felt."

When the responses came after he shared his story in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, he realized he had touched a nerve. A positive "I didn't know it would be that big. The response has been overwhelming. I've cried every day. Happy tears."

Hill also texted the story of her meeting with the CEO to her mother, Patti Anderson, who is an American Airlines employee. Anderson contacted Doug Parker to express his gratitude for the moment he shared with his daughter on the flight, and for the hug.

Parker replied to Patti Anderson, "(JacqueRae) certainly made an impression on me. Reading a book is one thing, spending time with a kind, strong, young black woman who is suffering and trying to learn from others is another thing."

Parker ended his response by thanking Anderson for thanking him: "I was the one who was blessed by that conversation."

Courtesy of JacqueRae S.Hill

Spreading the message

Parker wrote a note to his officers at American Airlines over the weekend, which was later shared more widely. In it he related the experience of meeting Hill and listening to Anderson.

"Before leaving, I received a wonderful email from her mother, Patti, thanking me for comforting her daughter. She had done nothing, of course. JacqueRae was the brave one. She was sitting comfortably in the back sending them emails without thinking. twice about what this young woman was going through and others like her. It was a gift to me. "

Southwest President and CEO Gary Kelly posted the following in Twitter on 1st June:

"It is important that we listen to each other to gain understanding. This moment between Doug and one of our flight attendants is a beautiful example of that. Although we use different logos, Doug and I have a duty to set an example for our people."

Today, Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King wrote: "Tens of thousands of times a day, our people connect with Southwest customers to weave a diverse mosaic of perspectives, life experiences and understanding into the sky. We were moved the dimension of a true connection between one of our amazing Southwest flight attendants JacqueRae and Southwest friend Doug Parker, who leads another great Texas-based airline. We thank Doug for the business and for celebrating one of the many connections that make the more than 60,000 people in the Southwest so special. "

Hill, for his part, is at the top of this incredible moment, but he does not plan to let it go. "I want to work on a solution. I want to have conversations. This experience gives me hope. I feel like a change will come out of this."