Black Trans Lives Matter: LGBTQ fight comes to Hollywood

"Over the weekend I had an opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I would like to apologize for those comments," the actress said in a statement on Twitter. "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

The controversy erupted after Berry discussed the role last week during Instagram Live. That drew attention to timely discussions of representation in the entertainment industry and society at large.

While the Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront since George Floyd's death, it exists at the same time a growing conversation about making sure black members of the LGBTQ community are not excluded from that narrative.

Last month, the murders of two black trans women, Dominique "Rem & # 39; Mie" Fells, 27, of Philadelphia, and Riah Milton, 25, of Cincinnati, sparked Black Trans Lives Matter protests across the country. .

The Human Rights Campaign reports that "2020 has already seen at least 21 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed or killed by other violent means. We say at least because all too often these stories go unreported or wrongly reported."

Berry's decision attracted the attention of the Twitter account for the Netflix documentary "Disclosure".

The document is co-produced by trans actress Laverne Cox, who is one of the stars of "Orange Is the New Black," and examines television and film portrayals of transgender people.

"Thanks @halleberry for listening and learning," read a tweet from @Disclosure_Doc. "We hope #DisclosureNetflix is ​​one of the many educational tools you and others can trust to inspire and strengthen the alliance."

Last year, trans actress Trace Lysette spoke to me, my colleague Sandra González, and podcast author and author Kristen Meinzer for our CNN podcast, "Lisa, Sandra and Kristen Go to the Movies."

Lysette, who is one of the stars of "Transparent" and appeared in the movie "Hustlers," said: "It has been a bit lacking for us trans in terms of seeing trans actors in movies specifically."

"TV, we are moving forward, right now," he added.

Trans actors of color have had an even more difficult time with visibility.

Lena Waithe, a prominent writer, producer and creator of various series, including "The Chi," has been an advocate for greater inclusion of LGBTQ stories on screen and the need to represent the particular violence and discrimination facing the community. LGBTQ black.

Waithe, who is a lesbian and in 2017 became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for writing outstanding for a comedy series, appeared in the comments of a recent loss on Instagram Live between gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.

The star and writer of "Master of None" urged the couple to also recognize that black trans lives matter when they yell the names of unarmed black people who were killed by the police.

Franklin and Hammond did not respond.

Remembering Nick Cordero

The death of Broadway actor Nick Cordero at the age of 41 after his battle with Covid-19 impressed many people in the gut.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, reached thousands through her updates on him on her verified Instagram account.

The posts shared all the ups and downs of their battle and a 3 p.m. daily. singing became a welcome ritual for those who came together to support him.

Kloots maintained the tradition for a final song after his death and was deeply emotional.

The actor was so beloved that a MoveOn.org petition has gathered more than 20,000 signatures in a campaign to rename the Longacre Theater to the Nick Cordero Theater.

Lamb, who made his career playing tough guys, starred in "A Bronx Tale: The Musical."

So for many, it feels like an appropriate tribute to a man whose last months of life resonated with friends, family and fans.

Tom Hanks is on a simple crusade

It sounds basic, but nothing in this politicized era is ever simple.

Tom Hanks has been strongly advocating for people to wear masks.

The "Greyhound" star reportedly recently spoke about covering his face during a promotion for that movie.

"Actually, we can only do three things to get to tomorrow: wearing a mask, social distance, washing our hands," he said. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if someone can't find himself practicing those three very basic things, I just think it's a shame for you."

On Tuesday, Hanks, who along with his wife, actress / singer Rita Wilson, survived having coronavirus, spoke about the masks on "Today."

"Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands," said Hanks. "That only means that you are contributing to the improvement of your home, your job, your city, your society in general and it is a very small thing."

If you can't hear the man who played Mr. Rogers, who can you believe?

Obsessed with …

You have me again, Netflix.

"Unsolved Mysteries" is just as good, even if the reboot doesn't have Robert Stack as its host (he died in 2003).

The new show is, in my opinion, one of the best broadcasts of real crime stories right now.

The first episode followed the case of aspiring screenwriter Rey Rivera, who died in 2006 in my hometown of Baltimore. His body was found beaten through the roof of what was then a hotel called The Lookout.

He fell? Was it pushed? And what about the strange letter that his wife found after his death?

The second episode focuses on Georgia stylist Patrice Endres, who disappeared in 2004 and whose remains were found two years later.

Since I now live in Georgia and am familiar with the city of Cummings where Endres lived and died, I was particularly drawn to this series.

Of course, Reddit is already on the case (actually cases), to the delight of all the detectives on the couch.

Step aside, & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39;

Looking for something to see next week?

Get ready for "Indian Matchmaking", a new eight-part series on Netflix.

The show follows matchmaker Sima Taparia "as she guides clients in the United States and India through the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at custom in a modern era," according to a Netflix description.

Sounds like the kind of "summer romance" reality show that addicts will love.

Fingers crossed that it has the charm of two other Netflix projects: Mindy Kaling's comedy "Never Have I Ever," about an American Indian family, and the messy dating show "Love Is Blind."

This column from CNN's senior entertainment writer Lisa Respers France will become a weekly newsletter later this summer.