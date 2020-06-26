Black trans model Jari Jones leads Calvin Klein's pride campaign

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNNNew York

In front of a huge Calvin Klein billboard in Manhattan, black transgender model, actress, and activist Jari Jones popped a bottle of champagne as her own image stared out at the city streets. The self-image she was celebrating is part of Calvin Klein's Pride 2020 campaign #PROUDINMYCALVINS, which features a cast of nine LGBTQ models, including Jones, who identifies as a transqueer lesbian.

"It has been a great honor and a pleasure to sit in my most authentic and present image of a body that has often been demonized, harassed, made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed," she wrote on Instagram on June 23. .

The other eight models include Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, transgender YouTube personality Chella Man, queer pop artist Gia Woods and "13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman, who is gay. The series of images and videos were taken by the American photographer Ryan McGinley.

In 2019, "Pose" actor Indya Moore was chosen to represent the brand's Pride collection, but this marks the largest cast for a Calvin Klein Pride campaign, which also includes a partnership with OutRight Action International and its Global Emergency Fund COVID-19 LGBTIQ +.

Jones first posted about the campaign on June 19, writing on Twitter: "Today, in # JUNETEENTH2020, a fat transgender woman looks over New York." The campaign comes at a time when Black Lives Matter protests continue across the world, along with demands for anti-racism and less attention to inclusion in multiple industries, including fashion.

Calls to celebrate and protect black trans people in particular, who are especially vulnerable to discrimination and violence, came after the murder of Riah Milton in Ohio and Dominique "Rem & # 39; Mie" Fells in Pennsylvania in mid-June. , the same week that President Trump revoked protection for LGBTQ + people in the US health system on June 14, thousands of New Yorkers gathered in front of the Brooklyn Museum in a rally for black transgender people.

Jari Jones stars in Calvin Klein's Pride 2020 campaign Credit: Ryan McGinley / Calvin Klein

A statement by Calvin Klein said that each of the nine models featured in #PROUDINMYCALVINS were selected for their powerful yet easy-to-relate stories. Positive messages about identity, aliosity and self-esteem surround many of the images of the online campaign. "Hug yourself from an earlier stage because the person you become is amazing," says a quote from model Reece King, while Gia Woods says, "I think that's the best feeling in the world. Knowing you could be a voice for someone and help them. "

In a video on Calvin Klein's YouTube channel, Jones talks about how he supports other younger members of the LGBTQ community. "I am the mother of a lot of young queers. Some of these kids have come to New York City without a dime in their pocket and just a big dream. But, you know, they have things against them. They are colored, they're weird, they're trans, and I'm just there to be their support. "