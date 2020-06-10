Black travelers continue their travels despite obstacles.

(CNN) – As part of the Black Lives Matter movement, protesters wrapped a rope around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Birmingham, Alabama, and attempted to drag it to the ground. The statue had greatly upset many locals, but a state law prohibits the removal of any Confederate monument like this one.

I was driving with my co-workers to Montgomery for a story reminiscent of lynching victims, and along the way, there he was: a towering stone soldier, glowing bright white in silence. And yet he was not silent.

That icy monument looked at me like saying: "You there. Your story is not as important as ours."

It is this lack of inclusion, this degradation of the African American experience, that still affects the black traveler as much, and sometimes more, than outright prejudice.

Everything itches.

Have you ever been on a carriage tour of a historic district in the south, and suddenly realized you learned all about the curly iron details of the region's pre-war mansions, but received only scant Attention to the slaves whose sad fieldwork paid for it? (If you have that detail?)

Try to be the only black face on one of these tours over and over again.

I got so tired of the blatant lack of recognition that when I went to Savannah in 2017, I looked for a tour that put black history first. I was one of only two people in it.

Footprints of Savannah conducts walking tours focused on the African and African American experience in the community. Channon hodge

We are forever the minority in the eyes of those who dictate the cultural heritage of our country. We are forever of minor importance to the ruling echelons of the travel industry.

We are of minor importance to high-end travel magazines that still predominantly use white or light-skinned models on their covers. They seem to ignore the large part of their audience that sponsors them despite their ignorance of our presence.

We are minor to the big social media travel platforms that most often feature white or light-skinned influencers rather than the darker ones, and I include our fault and mine. CNN Travel is as guilty as any other media outlet in its inattention to non-whites.

We are of minor importance to the brilliant multi-million dollar ad campaigns, despite the fact that there are dozens of black travel social groups and Facebook groups whose numbers exceed six figures.

We may not be the largest demographic in the global travel market, but we are there and we know we belong. We enter restaurants and hotels and spas and we immediately recognize that we are the lonely brown face, so we put on our best behavior on Sunday to not stand out anymore.

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks the number of Confederate monuments in the United States. This map was last updated in 2018, but there is a current one on its website. Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

I did not express anger at the family of tourists watching me, crossing the subway car throughout the train journey without flinching.

I refrained from abruptly responding to the Four Seasons woman in Beverly Hills, California, who asked me for an ashtray. Like her, I was a hotel guest and was trying to find my table.

I often travel alone or with another person, usually a woman. Despite the bad times, I go out into the world believing that people will be open, curious, and kind because that's what I offer first. And in most of my travels, that's what people have been to change, helping to dampen the sharp memory of negative experiences.

Open, like Shannen, the source of a cybercrime story I was working on, which welcomed my teammate and sleepy Helena, Montana, to us. We spent hours talking about why he loved Montana (and also why he kept a turquoise AK-47 in his trunk).

Kind, like Leroy and RuthAnn, whose directions to his Missouri cow farm included first locating two blue silos before turning right.

When the adorable old couple told me that I looked exactly like their only friend Doreen, I was silent thinking that Doreen might have been one of the few black people they had ever met. I was glad to be someone else. It was their kindness that made them eat a butter cake while we spent hours looking at the photos of their family reunion even though the photos had nothing to do with my assigned telehealth story.

Curious, like the Kenyan girls at the reception in Nairobi, who just couldn't believe my hair falling out of my head in naturally formed coils. They were used to braiding them forever, so I patiently encouraged them all to touch my wet springs one by one as they gasped in turn "Yes, it's real!"

We look for advice in our own forums on potential problems with the breed. We are looking for our own black tour guides and black travel publications like Travel Noire, which has 150,000 daily email subscribers. We are creating our own apps, like EatOkra, which highlights black-owned restaurants. We have dozens of Facebook groups, including Sisters Traveling Solo and Black Travel Movement.

I inadvertently found myself surrounded by one of those travel groups in October 2017. Sitting alone at JFK in the early hours waiting for an Emirates flight to Dubai, around 30 black women in glittery gold T-shirts appeared out of nowhere and filled the door. empty. seats around me. They were heading to Egypt, just another trip they were making together, they said.

We continue to go out like never before with an open heart, hoping that we will be treated in the same way as any other passionate and respected traveler like any other.

I do not claim to have had the overtly racist experiences that many black people have recounted in forums and social posts. Each of the perspectives we've put together below is just a glimpse of what it's like to travel in black.

Therefore, we ask you, our readers, to read the following stories for inspiration, and then tell us your story in the form below. We are listening

Edna Elisabeth Nyang

Nyang is a single mother, certified speech and language pathologist, and owner of More Than Words LLC in Las Vegas. Zweli Bukhwele

I write this from the perspective of being an African American who lived abroad for many years and has made many trips to various countries in the world. Most of the experiences I had were extremely positive, and I am happy to report that I have made lifelong friendships with those with whom I became friends during my adventures.

However, I acknowledge that most of my positive experiences can be attributed to my American accent and passport. I have seen store owners, locals, and other tourists on many occasions silently judge me through their body language until I open my mouth.

I really struggle with this privilege because I see that other people who share my complexion are treated worse and I feel that they tolerate me only in the hope that I will spend money on their establishment.

When I lived and traveled around Asia with my daughter, it was extremely common for people to come up to me and assume I was in the sports or entertainment business. I have also been told countless times that I look like Michelle Obama. While I greatly admire her, we are nothing alike other than the fact that we are both tall.

Sadly, many people have created a perception of African-Americans based on television and Hollywood movies, so they don't have a solid benchmark. It has been a struggle explaining to my daughter how beautiful she is when she asks why there are only a few people who look like us in commercials or magazine ads.

In 2019 Nyang joined a group of mothers and their children for a great trip to South Africa. Edna Elisabeth Nyang

Since my daughter was born in 2009, I have made four trips to the African continent. It is there that I had the most difficulty traveling as an African American. Once again, my experiences have been overwhelmingly positive. However, I can feel the resentment of some locals for my citizenship and notice that they treat me worse than white tourists. On some occasions, I have been asked to sponsor someone, and when I say "no" I get a backlash.

As someone who travels first class sometimes, I noticed that my presence makes some feel uncomfortable. I have been repeatedly asked about the nature of my profession and / or if I am part of the military. I also had people take my seat and assume that in return I will voluntarily take their seat. When I tell them that I paid for the seat and that I have the right to sit there, I get a push before they leave. This bothers me a lot because I know that these actions are being produced only by the complexion of my skin.

On a positive note, my daughter loves traveling abroad. When we are in America, she is naturally anxious and afraid that something will happen to me or myself. Abroad, she feels comfortable and less reserved. Traveling also made him realize the things he absolutely loves the United States for and doesn't take for granted the experiences he was involved in over the years.

Reggie Cummings

Cummings founded the Facebook group Black Travel Movement in 2016. It now has more than 469,000 members worldwide. "Black Travel Movement is a community of friends and family who share an interest in cultivating new friendships and epic experiences through international travel around the world." Reggie Cummings

Of course, I have heard stories of racism and racist incidents around the world from members of the Black Travel Movement. I don't think anyone denies that happens. Fortunately, that has not been my personal experience. One of the things that I have seen repeatedly is the racial stereotype.

It started for me in the 90s. Since then, no matter what corner of the globe I'm traveling to, they always called me whoever the hot or popular black man was at the time. I could hear them screaming from across the street or into the courtyard … "Eddie Murphy" or "Arsenio". Then I was "Diddy" or "Michael Jordan". Now they shout "Obama".

As this trend continued, I realized that millions, if not billions of people around the world get their perception of black men from the media. We know that the media does not always portray us in the best way.

This is one of the key reasons why the Black Travel Movement is so important. It is vitally important that the world see us as we really are … Husbands, fathers, dentists, police, lawyers, teachers. Black men from a wide range of backgrounds. We are not all rappers, actors, artists, or even presidents.

Tamara Hardingham-Gill

Tamara Hardingham-Gill is a writer, producer and editor and has been writing for the CNN Travel team in London since 2017. Her most recent trip was to Granada in March. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

From visiting Egyptian pyramids to skydiving in New Zealand, traveling the world has given me some of the most exciting moments of my life.

As a lighter-skinned black woman, I am well aware that my experiences are different from those of a darker complexion.

I don't always stand out that much, and people who aren't used to being around black people may be a little less nervous about someone who looks like me.

That's not something I'm okay with by any means, but it's something I can't ignore when recounting my experiences.

A solo trip to Prague during my 20s was probably my first uncomfortable travel experience. Although I befriended a lovely girl from Mexico, I was nervous most of the time and didn't really understand why, until a lady who served me in a restaurant was particularly nice to me.

Then I realized that almost everyone I had met before had treated me with utter disdain.

While sightseeing the next day, I tried to use a public toilet that was being cleaned at the time, maybe not the best option, but I wasn't quite sure what the protocol was. When the cleaner saw me come in, she was furious and started to get me out of there. I was confused by her aggression, but I apologized and walked away, rushing silently to offend her. But a few moments later, a group of white tourists approached the door and the same cleaner smiled politely and allowed them inside.

It was at that moment that I realized that there was a deeper reason why they had made me feel so uncomfortable for much of my time there.

The idea honestly had never crossed my mind before.

A few years later, I moved to Australia for 12 months and undertook many unforgettable adventures.

However, I did have some encounters that I can't really attribute to anything other than racism.

Upon entering a musical event with some white Britons, a gorilla spat on the ground as he checked my ID, before looking at me in disgust and handing it back to me.

On the way home, a young black man who had been attending the same event was racially abused by a man on the train.

His friends quickly leapt to his defense, and a heated exchange ensued.

I wish I could say that I spoke and showed solidarity with him, but I am ashamed to admit that I did absolutely nothing.

It is not characteristic for me to at least try to defuse a situation like that in some small way. But I was afraid he would turn on me. So I just sat there, silently hoping that no one would notice that there was another black person in the carriage.

While I would be lying if I said that these incidents have not impacted me in any way, traveling has brought too many good things into my life for me to really see any of my adventures abroad negatively.

In 2017, Tamara traveled to Bali with a group of friends. Tamara Hardingham-Gill

I have made countless friends around the world over the years and many people have gone above and beyond to take care of me.

From the lady from New Orleans who rushed in an evening gown to tell my sister and me to avoid walking down a particular path in the dark, to the couple in Milan who constantly visited me, even invited me to their family gatherings I've been pretty spoiled when it comes to displays of human kindness.

I truly believe that I would be a completely different person if I had not forced myself out of my comfort zone by visiting places I knew very little about and if I had been open to learning as much as I could from each and every destination. The people I met there.

Mark Chambers

Mark Chambers is the director of the New York Mayor's Office of Sustainability and an adventurous traveler with his wife, Nitya Chambers (vice president of platforms and emerging products for CNN), and their two children. Mark Chambers

Every spring, I spend a week hiking a different section of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail with my brother. As black men in America, our love for loneliness, human resistance, and the majesty of the outdoors can sometimes be at odds with the painful history of violence, discrimination, and harassment against black people in our country.

The allostatic weight of a life experiencing racially motivated micro and macro aggression cannot be easily cast aside.

So we are always hyperconscious of being literally the only two black men in a remote environment; always ready to account for the unpredictability outdoors or an unpredictable interaction that catches us off guard.

That does not mean that hikers have been hostile or hostile. In fact, it is mainly the opposite. And so, despite the additional metaphorical weight of the backpack we carry with us, each spring, we are increasingly drawn to experiencing the American landscape on foot.

There is something healing, restorative, and empowering about the forward movement of long-distance hiking; step by step you can travel great distances, as long as you try hard.