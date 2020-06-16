Black Tulsa residents grapple with the city's racist history and police brutality ahead of the Trump rally

In 2016, Crutcher, 40, was killed by a Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer on a highway. Like many of those who left the police killings, the life of her twin sister Tiffany Crutcher changed forever.

"We are twins, yes, three minutes apart. She came out first and called me her little big sister," Crutcher said in an interview with CNN. "I never thought I would be on the other side of this problem.

"I never thought that we would be in the middle of a fight for justice, a fight for equality, a fight for police responsibility," he said.

The officer who killed his brother, Betty Shelby, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but was later acquitted.

This week, the eyes of the world have returned to Tulsa, years after the attention left after the murder of Terence Crutcher. But for Tiffany, the problems and fight for justice, not just for her brother but for thousands of others, continue.

It is a struggle that has been waged here in this deeply segregated city for over 100 years, intertwining modern city dwellers with the struggle of their ancestors, some of whom were killed and displaced during the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, one of the worst racially motivated massacres on American soil in the last century.

"It is simply a continuation of what has been going on for years," said Crutcher. "The same culture that set Black Wall Street on fire and killed innocent people and drove my great-grandmother out of her house with the same culture, the same police, and the same culture that killed Terence."

The atmosphere in Tulsa over police surveillance has been tense for years, and protests over Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody only intensified them.

Then came President Donald Trump's announcement that he would host a campaign rally in the city on June 16, a holiday held annually by black Tulsa residents, which marks when slaves in Texas first learned that they had released two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. was signed.

"Getting to the birthplace of Black Wall Street, a place where we had the worst domestic terrorist and racist attack in the history of the United States … It's insulting, it's irritating," said Crutcher.

Under pressure, Trump changed the date, but the biggest concern for residents here is his rhetoric and his actions. Trump has focused on a "law and order" message, emphasizing the small violent elements that were burned and looted in some cities during the protests, and largely ignored the issue of systemic racism. Trump insists that these incidents are primarily caused by "bad apples," which make most other officers look bad.

In Tulsa, black residents, who make up about 10% of the population, retain their proud history of Black Wall Street. In the early 1900s, Greenwood boasted of doctors, lawyers, musicians, and entrepreneurs. The streets were lined with shops and the country's largest black-owned hotel, the Stradford Hotel.

Today, the city remains segregated, but decades of urban renewal, which has largely left the black quarter behind, and depopulation have left Tulsa as a tale of two cities.

And in the black part of Tulsa, north of the train tracks, residents experience a form of surveillance that they consider harassment.

Those complaints appear to be supported by an independent study by Human Rights Watch in 2018 that found that black Tulsa residents are more than 2.3 times more likely to be arrested than white residents.

The study also found that traffic stops are more likely to occur in the black and poor parts of the city. And when those stops do occur, they tend to last longer and are also more likely to result in vehicle removal, search interrogation, and arrest.

These statistics and resident complaints have predated this time and are now taking on a new focus.

Recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum angered residents, especially the Crutcher family, by denying that the breed played a role in Terence Crutcher's death.

"In my opinion, it's more about the really insidious nature of drug use than it is about race," Bynum told CBS News.

The Crutcher family has not shied away from Terence Crutcher's addiction problems, but says the fact that he was killed, not aided by police, highlights how the police view black men as threats, even when they are unarmed.

"Terence just needed help that day," said Crutcher. "That was all I needed and was getting through."

"Initially he was improving his life through education and it was stolen," he said.

Bynum apologized and said in a Facebook post that he knows his comments "hurt many good people and have caused many of my allies in our work to address racial disparity to question my real commitment."

Then came comments from Tulsa Police Commander Travis Yates, who has long been a controversial figure in the police force.

Yates said officers are "shooting African Americans approximately 24% less than we probably should be, based on the crimes committed."

The Tulsa Police Department said Yates is under investigation and some Tulsa residents have asked for his resignation.

But the comments highlight a point of view that some residents believe is more widespread and has warranted excessive vigilance of the city's black neighborhoods.

"If you don't see me completely, as a human being, you are more inclined to harass me, more inclined to arrest me more than my white counterparts, more inclined to give me a more severe sentence than white counterparts, all based on facts," said the Representative Regina Goodwin, Oklahoma State Representative and Tulsa native. "I have no criminal record, but police officers have put a gun to my face on three different occasions.

"And I have not been in any crime, but it is again, profiling."

It is not just motorists who are targeted by the police for stops and searches.

A recent incident involving two teens who were detained by police and arrested for jaywalking sparked outrage once again in Tulsa.

Two officers from the police department's Organized Gang Unit detained the teens as they walked down a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood in northern Tulsa.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, the teens' attorney, said they were walking from the bus stop on a main road to the home of a relative in the community, when officers on patrol began following them and eventually stopped them.

"My 13- and 15-year-old clients had been walking this path taking care of their own businesses," said Solomon-Simmons.

What happened then was recorded on tape by the officers' body cameras and also by viewers who viewed the scene in horror.

An officer can be seen searching the pocket of the teenager who had been put in the front seat of the police car. A few minutes later, the officer can be seen kicking his legs as the teenager fights.

"It really made me sick to see so much brutality in a child like that," said Donna Corbitt, who witnessed and filmed the encounter as it played out in her neighborhood. "This is the place where young people come all the time. I walk all the time and most of the time I come to the street and walk."

"Because you see those bushes and weeds over there, I'm not walking around all that. There really aren't any sidewalks until you get to the parking lot, so what is it really walking down the street?" He added.

The Tulsa Police Department said it is investigating the arrest. But in a statement, the department noted that the unit that made this stop "uses both consensual encounters and probable causes to contact citizens in residential neighborhoods."

"Most of the time these contacts are very brief, but they give officers the opportunity to establish a good relationship and discuss the reason for the stoppage and why they are in the area," the statement continued.

While fighting with the officer trying to tie him up in the front seat of the patrol, the younger teenager can be heard complaining that he was being racially outlined and demanded that officers call his mother, a moment that still haunts Tawanna Adkins.

"I felt helpless because I was not there to protect him. I felt like I had disappointed him. A feeling of sadness came over me," said Adkins, who is the mother of the younger teenager and aunt's. "It broke my heart that they were comfortable harassing, abusing and humiliating."

It's another viral video of a violent police encounter that has sparked outrage and exposed the trauma that people like Tiffany Crutcher still live with today.

Crutcher watched the video of the two teens, until he couldn't take it anymore.

"I lost it," he said. "All I could think about is that baby, thinking it was going to be the next George Floyd or the next Terence Crutcher."