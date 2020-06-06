Black Widow Movie Can Explain Her Darkest Age of Ultron Reveal

Black widow it's still set to serve as the next MCU installment and the movie has a chance to expand at a grim moment since The Avengers: Age of Ultron. The 24th film in the franchise marks Natasha Romanoff's first solo effort as it acts as a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War to Avengers Endgame, which featured the tragic death of the character. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as the titular star, but it's unclear what the future holds for her in the series.

Nat made his MCU debut in Iron Man 2 in the guise of Tony Stark's new personal assistant, who was actually S.H.I.E.L.D.'s undercover spy. The character used aliases for Black Widow and became a crucial member of the franchise, appearing in The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As time went on, more of his back story was revealed. Before joining S.H.I.E.L.D., Nat, who still passed through Natalia Romanova, was a KGB agent and assassin trained at the infamous Red Room Academy.

While in the Red Room program, Nat underwent rigorous training in martial arts and marksmanship. She also learned the ins and outs of being an expert spy. As part of the educational process, a young Nat was forced to execute an innocent man. In Ultron ageNat revealed another dark aspect of graduating from the Red Room program. While talking to Bruce Banner while staying with Clint Barton and his family, the notion of a normal life emerged. Nat suggested they run away together, but Bruce interrupted that she is a threat and that she could never have children. She then proclaimed that he was not "the only monster on the team", explaining that she was sterilized as part of her Red Room graduation ceremony. The procedure continued to haunt Nat, but the trauma he endured could best be explained in Black widow.

Nat explained that any chance of having children was removed as a way for the killers to avoid distractions. It was clear that he had problems with the procedure from the beginning from the Ultron age the flashbacks showed that she was contained in her training. The sterilization procedure was intended as a rite of passage for graduates so that they could focus solely on missions. The notion of having a family or a bond through motherhood was seen as detracting from the Red Room approach. Instead of giving women a choice, they made sure to completely eliminate the fertility option. Although Nat tried to reiterate the advantages of the procedure, it was clear that he regretted continuing with the events.

Black widow You can now fill in some of the blanks of your time in the Red Room. Considering that Nat will seek to confront his past, the film will feature flashbacks of his KGB-affiliated time. There could be a greater focus on the time period in which she was raised at the Academy, including her past with Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff, two fellow Black Widows. It could also provide some insight into whether Nat really considered leaving the Red Room behind for a chance at another life. By focusing on the pain and trauma the girls endured, Black widow You can present Nat as an even braver hero for overcoming his past and fighting for the common good.

