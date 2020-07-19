Black woman throws paint on more Black Lives Matter murals in New York: "We want our police"

A black woman opposing the Black Lives Matter movement, who was arrested Saturday for throwing paint on a BLM street mural outside the Trump Tower, was broadcast live doing the same thing again in similar murals in Harlem and Brooklyn later that night.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, broadcast each installment live on her Facebook page. In his most recent post, Beatty related that he covered parts of the murals with paint.

"Yeah, we did an entire night," says Beatty in a Sunday Facebook post. "Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic."

Beatty could be seen in the first live-smeared painting outside the Midtown skyscraper as police tried to stop her.

"Refund the police," Beatty was heard screaming. Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter! ”

One of the officers surrounding the woman slipped on the paint and fell to the ground, injuring her head and arm, police said. He was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, but was released soon after, the New York Post reported. Within hours, she returned to work on other murals, according to the report.

In a follow-up video, titled "Harlem Drive By Painting," Beatty and several others could be seen throwing paint off the back of a minivan as it passed over another mural in Harlem. An onlooker was heard yelling, "What's the matter? You're a black woman!"

In a third video, Beatty and another woman could be seen throwing paint on a BLM mural on Fulton Street in Brooklyn when angry locals approached them.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are in Brooklyn and it is not over," he said.

"Jesus matters. We are recovering our country. We're getting it back, and let me tell you something, the police need our help. They cannot be alone. Don't just sit around doing nothing and watch your country fall to the ground. "