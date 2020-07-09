Blackburn tears BLM "trained Marxists" as a threat to the United States, a day after asking Omar to resign

US Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, communicated unequivocally on Wednesday about "trained Marxists" threatening the United States.

"The founders of the Black Lives Matter organization's political arm are self-proclaimed" trained Marxists, "" Blackburn wrote on Twitter.

"We are witnessing a movement to erase our history, destroy our families and burn our country."

Blackburn was referring to a recently resurfaced 2015 video clip in which Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors referred to his BLM colleagues as "trained Marxists", referring to Karl Marx, the 19th century author of "The Manifesto Communist".

LAURA INGRAHAM BASHES DEMONSTRADORES & # 39; MARXISTAS & # 39 ;, SAYS & # 39; THEY WANT YOU TO THINK THAT ALL HOPE IS LOST & # 39;

"We are trained Marxists," says Cullors in the clip. “We are very well versed in a kind of ideological theories. And I think what we are really trying to do is build a movement that can be used by many, many blacks. ”

Cullors, 36, was a protégé of Eric Mann, a former member of the terrorist organization Weather Underground, the New York Post reported.

Blackburn's warning about BLM came a day after she broke up with controversial US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. – demanding that the congresswoman resign from her position.

"Ilhan Omar swore to uphold and protect the Constitution, not destroy it," Blackburn wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Omar and his Marxist comrades are a threat to our democracy. Omar should resign.

Blackburn was responding to comments Omar had made Tuesday at a press conference in Minneapolis, in which Omar called on his supporters to go beyond the left's effort to "unravel the police" and instead seek " tear down the systems of oppression that exist in the home. " in education, in health, in employment, (and) in the air we breathe. "

"As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profits regardless of who is benefiting, who is being excluded, we will perpetuate this inequality," Omar continued. “Therefore, we cannot stop at (the) criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the entire system of oppression wherever we find it. ”

In a separate Twitter message Tuesday, Blackburn targeted two of Omar's "Squad" allies: US representatives Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., And Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

"Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley want to pay the states to allow convicted criminals to roam our streets and allow MS-13 gangs to take over our cities," wrote Blackburn.

In that tweet, Blackburn was referring to a Fox News report on a bill that Tlaib and Pressley unveiled Tuesday, calling for the disbursement of local police departments and the establishment of a reparations program for African Americans and people harmed by police misconduct or errors in the criminal justice system.

"We must invest in a new vision of public security" Tlaib wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His proposal would abolish some surveillance tactics used by the police and also offer cash incentives to states to close detention centers and prisons and remove gang databases.

The bill was deemed unlikely to advance in the House because many Democrats do not support the underfunded police departments.