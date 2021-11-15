Blacklight is an upcoming American movie written by Nick May and directed by Mark Williams. The movie stars Liam Neeson. It is called Blacklight and it will be released in the United States by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.

The movie is about an FBI agent who helps people who are in trouble. He has problems, and it goes all the way up to the top.

The movie is the newest production to be lured to Australia. For a company that makes movies to get a tax incentive from the government of Australia, they have to spend more than 16.5% of their money on making movies here.

What will be the release date for Blacklight?

Briarcliff Entertainment, with The Solution Entertainment Group and Sina Studios, will distribute Blacklight. The movie stars Liam Neeson and is directed by Mark Williams. They are going to show the movie in theaters on February 11, 2022. Briarcliff’s Tom Ortenberg made the deal with Solution’s Myles Nest

What Is The Plot Of Blacklight?

A car crash happened. One person died, but someone else woke up. The other person’s spouse returned. HeeJoo is surprised that Young Nam, her co-worker’s significant other, also works at the manufacturing plant. HeeJoo meets Young Nam’s girlfriend Eun Young and finds out more information about the event.

It is hard to tell what happened. The person on the other side may have left their lane and caused a crash. But there are also other things going on, like work and family issues. It might be best not to talk about it too much because we don’t know for sure what happened.

The movie is difficult to understand. It is about two ladies that have a big disaster. As they find out more about the disaster, they realize that it didn’t come from each other.

In the story, the friends don’t like each other. They are mean to each other. The end of the story shows that this is what happens when you are friends.

Also Read : Dead to Me Season 3: All the Details You Wanted To Know

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the Expectations From Blacklight?

Mr. Williams, the director of Honest Thief, said that he considered shooting in America, Canada, and Australia but decided on Australia because they were successful with the coronavirus.

He chose Melbourne, Australia as a city in North America. He watched if it got sick again, but he never lost hope or confidence.

The movie gods helped me. I knew they were good friends. When I went to Australia and got out of quarantine, the people without masks made me so happy. It was different than in Melbourne where everyone wears masks.

The movie The Mandalorian will be filmed with LED screens. Disney made the movie and used this type of screen to make it. This type of screen is not usually used for films. They could not film it at the other studio because that was already booked.

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast

What Are The Other Details Related to Blacklight?

The film Blacklight will be the first to use the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre as a studio. Making films under COVID conditions is very hard. It can cost more money to make it when you don’t have COVID insurance (a type of insurance). Also, people from other countries can’t come to America if they have COVID.

Even though it is difficult, Mr. Williams says we need to show we can go on even with lots of challenges. Insurance does not cover us and banks do not give loans. If someone gets sick, our problems get worse. But everyone is trying to kill the virus and it does not matter if they succeed or fail.

In this film, there are many performances. It takes home an acting award for Yeom Hye-ran in Jeonju. In the third act of the film, when the writing is not as good, it has performances that make up for it. Arriving in Macau after also being screened at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

About the production:

Principal photography for the movie started in November 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. It was announced that scenes would be filmed in Canberra, Australia in January 2021.

Who Will Be the Star Cast In Blacklight?