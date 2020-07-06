Blackout Day 2020 is tomorrow. This is what you need to know







Activist and social media personality Calvin Martyr has spent the past two months promoting the campaign after raising the idea in a video that has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Big companies like Procter & Gamble ( PG ) and Cisco Systems, organizations like the historically black brotherhood Zeta Phi Beta and celebrities like rapper T.I. They have expressed their support for the initiative on social media.

# BlackoutDay2020's goal is to compel politicians and the business world to end institutionally racist policies and practices that have led to the death and marginalization of African Americans.