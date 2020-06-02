Blackout Tuesday: why posting a black image with the hashtag #blm could be doing more harm than good

Here are two problems: one, the actual tags used in Blackout Tuesday posts. Two, the real purpose of posting a black image in the first place.

When you post an image with a tag on, say, Twitter or Instagram, it is automatically added to a search source, which people can find using that tag. It is a common way for people to monitor a situation or interest. And since people have included the hashtag #BlackLivesMAtter, in the words of feminist activist Jones , the protests have been deleted from Instagram.

People want to keep information flowing

Blackout Tuesday gained strength from the work of music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang , who led an effort in the music community to halt normal business operations on June 2 "in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."

As the movement grew, the notion leaked to individuals and brands that promised not to post any content on June 2 in deference to the situation.

However, there is concern that while what amounts to a virtual moment of silence may be a powerful reminder to some, it comes at a time when the voices of black activists and advocates are most needed.