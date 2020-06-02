Blackout Tuesday: why posting a black image with the hashtag #blm could be doing more harm than good

Here is the problem. While these posts may be well-intentioned, several activists and influencers have pointed out that posting a blank black image with lots of tags obstructs critical feeds and updates. There are still protests across the country. Arrests pile up in the thousands. Visibility for different activist groups and projects is key at this time. And one of the most common ways to keep track of all of this is by monitoring or searching for tags.
"We know that there is no intention to harm but to be honest, this essentially damages the message." mental health advocate and Black Lives activist Matter Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter. "We use hashtag to keep ppl up to date. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images !!" A scrolling video of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram proves its point: it's row after row of black squares, with very few notable posts in between.
Here are two problems: one, the actual tags used in Blackout Tuesday posts. Two, the real purpose of posting a black image in the first place.
When you post an image with a tag on, say, Twitter or Instagram, it is automatically added to a search source, which people can find using that tag. It is a common way for people to monitor a situation or interest. And since people have included the hashtag #BlackLivesMAtter, in the words of feminist activist Jones, the protests have been deleted from Instagram.
"When you review the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, they are no longer videos, useful information, resources, documentation of injustice, they are rows of black screens." Music artist Kehlani explained in her Instagram story.
People want to keep information flowing
Blackout Tuesday gained strength from the work of music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who led an effort in the music community to halt normal business operations on June 2 "in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."
As the movement grew, the notion leaked to individuals and brands that promised not to post any content on June 2 in deference to the situation.
However, there is concern that while what amounts to a virtual moment of silence may be a powerful reminder to some, it comes at a time when the voices of black activists and advocates are most needed.
Rapper Lil Nas X criticized the move on Twitter. "I really think this is the time to push as hard as ever." he wrote. "I don't think the movement has been that powerful. We don't need to stop it without publishing anything. We need to spread the word and be as loud as ever."
However, some people have taken the call to action. mean a pause in posting personal stuff or issues not related to Black Lives Matter or ongoing protests rather than complete silence. Some widely shared posts about the day Encourage people to refrain from promoting themselves and use their presence on various platforms to elevate members of the black community.