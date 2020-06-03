BLACKPINK & Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy Gets Sailor Moon Fan Art Treatment

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga & # 39; s & # 39; Sour Candy & # 39; it's one of the biggest songs in the world right now. With their worldwide success, the collaboration garnered an amazing work of art from fans that combined the K-Pop Band, the Oscar winner, and the world of Sailor Moon.

BLACKPINK is a K-pop group that has achieved significant worldwide success since their formation in 2016. The South Korean girl group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, has had multiple number one hits in South Korea. and it has made great progress. with his song & # 39; Kill This Love & # 39; placing number 41 on the Hot 100. The group partnered with Lady Gaga's new album & # 39; Chromatica & # 39 ;, where their collaboration & # 39; Sour Candy & # 39; debuted earlier this week. The song has been a huge success for both BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga, as Forbes reports that it broke records on YouTube, making it the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration with nearly 22 million views in its first 24 hours. He currently has over 43 million views as of this writing.

Artist Carlos GZZ (@ CarlosGZZ003 on Instagram) has shared a handful of amazing fan illustrations for Lady Gaga's new album, including a Sailor Moon-themed piece with BLACKPINK. The art features the K-Pop group in Sailor Moon costumes while holding different canes. Each member is wearing different colors and each has its own planetary symbol on the forehead. Lady Gaga stands behind them wrapped in red. It is an impressive image that is enhanced by the aesthetics of Sailor Moon.

The song has become an immediate massive hit, in part because BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga have a lot of fans who love to share their work and get fan art inspired by them. In this case, Sailor Moon's vibes definitely fit BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga. It is a creative work of art that echoes both pop music and the anime world. So even if you're not a BLACKPINK or Lady Gaga fan, it's still a cool piece.

Some of Carlos GZZ's other pieces are worth seeing. While she has made plenty of Lady Gaga and Sailor Moon pieces, she has also made creations for everyone from Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Doja Cat, and Rihanna. You can see his official Instagram page here and his Red Bubble store here. If you are a fan of pop music and / or this piece by BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga and Sailor Moon, you will surely enjoy their excellent work.

Source: @ CarlosGZZ003 Instagram

