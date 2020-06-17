Blake Shelton & # 39; supports & # 39; Kelly Clarkson in the midst of her split from Brandon Blackstock: report

Kelly Clarkson is weathering the often treacherous waters of divorce and has been seeking close friends for support amid her public separation from husband Brandon Blackstock, according to a new report.

"Blake (Shelton) has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always," a source close to the "American Idol" alumnus told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The friendship triangle still sees 43-year-old Blackstock as the longtime Shelton manager, however, despite the divorce, the source said Shelton, 43, and Clarkson remain unfazed by the dissolution of the marriage and "often joke that they are brothers".

In addition, Clarkson, 38, also has the backing of Blackstock's stepmother, the venerable Reba McEntire, who another industry source said fully endorsed the couple's decision to go their separate ways.

"(Kelly) broke the news to Reba," said the second source. "Reba supports both Brandon's and Kelly's decision to separate. She is distressed by that, but she is not someone to judge."

Friends of Clarkson and Blackstock were reportedly victims of the coronavirus quarantine period, according to friends close to the former couple. According to People magazine, friends claimed that the strain of raising four children without leaving time for the other was a burden that neither of them could bear while hiding in Montana.

"It was a stressful time," a source told People. "(The quarantine in Montana) exacerbated any problem."

"Kelly Clarkson Show" presenter and music manager share their daughter, River Rose, and their son, Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

“We have been very close and it has been crazy. I'm not going to lie, "Clarkson told People in May." There is definitely some fever in the cabin. It's a challenge to be a working mother. "

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.