Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani release the song & # 39; Happy Anywhere & # 39 ;: "You are always my destiny"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the country duet "Happy Anywhere" on Friday.

In the record, the couple talks about finding love and happiness wherever they are in the world, as long as they have each other.

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 50, take the choir together. "I'm running wide / I was born with my feet moving / But ever since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map point location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing I'm chained / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you ”, they sing.

The couple took a look at their music video on "Good Morning America" ​​on Thursday.

Shelton discussed the new single with Shane Tarleton of Warner Music Nashville at a live event, where it was revealed that Stefani's brother Todd filmed the music video while he was quarantined with the couple in Oklahoma.

"I have the easiest job right now in my life and it is wonderful to be a country singer and do what I do," Shelton said during the virtual event. "It's funny that listening to the radio in recent years Gwen Stefani is going to sing the song 'more country' to get out of Nashville … It's ironic. It's funny."

Prior to the release of "Happy Anywhere," Shelton revealed in a press release that the couple decided to release another duet while in quarantine.

"Even though Gwen and I just went out alone, we decided that under the circumstances, this year … man, there has never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere'," he said. "We have all been quarantined and locked up, and we hope we have done it with someone we really love and enjoy. That is what happened with Gwen and me this summer, and all this year."

In April, the couple's "Nobody But You" became the number 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was also Stefani's first country song.

The latest release comes a day before Shelton begins a recorded summer concert series to be aired in theaters in the United States and Canada.

For the series, the musicians' performances will be filmed for exclusive one-night events, which will include "film interviews and narratives," according to a press release.

Shelton will offer a performance for the series start on July 25 with appearances by Stefani and Trace Adkins.

"This is a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said previously in a statement. "I'm excited that we get a chance to do a fan concert and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin', newer songs like 'God's Country' and we could even introduce something new! So fill those tubs with popcorn and get ready to listen to country music!

