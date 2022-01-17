Love Is Blind’ is a reality TV show that takes two complete strangers and makes them go on an awkward blind date. The first season of Love Is Blind aired in 2021, with the second season premiering this year. Love Is Blind’ Season 1 has seen some great success since its release, so let’s take a look at what it offers! Love Is Blind’ Season 2 is back, and with it comes more of what Love Is Blind’ fans have come to love about the show. Love Is Blind’ Season 1 was a huge success, so Love Is Blind’ producers are hoping that Love Is Blind’ Season 2 has just as much success.

What is Love Is Blind about?

The reality show follows 30 men and women hoping to find love. The men and women date each other for 10 days ”without seeing each other”. Whenever a man is ready to propose to a certain woman, a date is organized where they meet face to face for the first time. After the proposal, the couple is sent to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. During this trip, the couple gets to know each other more intimately. Later their parents are introduced to one another and the marriage ceremony takes place.

When is season 2 coming up?

The brand new season is going to drop on Netflix on Feb. 11. However, curious fans can get a sneak peek at the show as their official trailer has been released.

Hosts of the show

Vanessa Lachey hosts the series alongside her husband Nick Lachey.

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there…



On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix (@netflix) February 26, 2020

What are the critics saying about the show?

Rotten Tomatoes gave a rating of 74% based on 23 reviews, with an average rating of 5.75/10. The website’s critical consensus reads: “Addictive, but problematic, Love Is Blind is undoubtedly an intoxicating binge, but its version of romance often comes off more toxic than aspirational.” Metacritic, assigned a score of 62 out of 100 based on nine critics, indicating “generally favourable reviews” to Love Is Blind reality show. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian gave Love Is Blind a rating of 2 out of 5 stars, calling it toxic, revolting, but extremely addictive.

Despite what some may say about it, Love Is Blind seems to be pretty popular. According to Netflix, the show has been watched by over 40 million households in less than a month since its release. And if those numbers are any indication, it doesn’t seem like this reality TV show is going anywhere anytime soon. So, if Love Is Blind is becoming a new thing, then it should be expected that there will be more seasons coming out. But given how the show deals with hot and controversial topics (blind dating) like love and relationships, viewers are going to expect Love Is Blind Season two to come out soon enough.

“Love Is Blinding’ has been extremely successful for us,” Netflix said in an exclusive statement sent via email by one of their associates. “We’re planning on making this a long series.” The representative also added that Love Is Blind would only get bigger as time goes by—trending up rather than down from hereon out. And based on what’s happening now with Love is blind season two rumours spreading throughout social media, Love Is Blind Season two might be coming sooner than we think.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is special about the Love Is Blind show?

There are a number of reality dating shows out there. What makes Love Is Blind different and special? For starters, the show is set up so that contestants date each other without ever seeing one another. This creates an interesting dynamic because it takes all the guesswork out of attraction. If you’re physically drawn to someone, you can’t just pretend that you’re not when you finally meet them. You have to be honest with yourself about whether or not you like what you see, no matter how good (or bad) your first impression might be. Love is Blind is a hit reality dating show. This season, all the dates will be blind from beginning to end. Watch out for season 1 to know what’s it about?