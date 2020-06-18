Blind spots and snot: how Trump's white cast has failed

According to a person who has spoken to him, one of the president's favorite hobbies is complaining to his friends about his staff and recently complained that those who work for him are currently doing little to improve his political position. He has broken out before his campaign manager, has complained bitterly about his Pentagon boss, and has reprimanded top White House aides for the damaging leaks, people familiar with the matter say.

However, as the end of his first term approaches, the issues that have plagued Trump's hiring elections and caused him persistent headaches show no signs of easing. And it is far from clear that he has any intention of abandoning his method of choosing who works for him.

Instead, Trump has installed his lifelong man in the top hiring position at the White House with a mandate to hire only those who demonstrate maximum loyalty. And he lashed out at former top officials, whom he himself hired for senior federal government positions, after they publicly declared him unfit.

The latest was Bolton, whose book "The Room Where It Happened" exploded on Wednesday with a string of allegations that Trump attempted to take advantage of US foreign policy for political gain. In an interview with ABC News, Bolton said Trump was not fit to be president. Later, Trump declared Bolton a "bored disgruntled fool who just wanted to go to war."

The split between Trump and his former senior aide would have been made more surprising if the same thing had not happened practically repeatedly in the past two years.

Two weeks ago, when Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a statement that Trump was "the first president in my life not to try to unite the American people," Trump declared him the "most overrated general in the world."

After Gen. John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, backed Mattis's views, Trump dismissed him as "far above his head." Onetime Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who allegedly called Trump an "asshole" while still working for him, is "dumb as a rock," Trump said. And Jeff Sessions, the attorney general Trump who was scorned for his recusal from the Russia investigation, was never "mentally qualified."

The fact that Trump hired all those men in the first place only illustrates the hot and cold nature of his personnel principles, which former officials and people close to the president say is based on some key criteria:

Loyalty, which Trump has defined not only as an absence of past criticism, but also a willingness to defend him in virtually any circumstance, preferably on television. Through its new hiring chief, former corps man John McEntee, the White House is now asking questions of job seekers, such as which part of Trump's campaign message "appealed to them the most" and if they have ever commented about Trump on television.

Look, which for Trump has more often meant what an administration would look like on camera, including a number of generals, who he believed distinguished themselves. Trump has also commented on male aides' hair when he believes it is an asset, saying that White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx appears sophisticated when presenting information.

Friends approval, including those you survey at your private clubs in Florida and New Jersey when faced with an upcoming hiring choice. The opinion of his wife, children and son-in-law has also weighed heavily on Trump's hiring decisions.

ChemistryWhich, according to former aides, sometimes means being willing to listen to Trump speak at length without interrupting too much.

Most of the time, the result of the formula has been the hiring of men, mostly white, who make up the majority of Trump's inner circle and occupy many high-level positions in government. But as Trump has learned over and over, many of those men, most of whom have not acted in staff positions for decades and have become accustomed to being the boss, come with expectations and egos to match.

In his book, Bolton describes Trump and his top aides repeatedly asking him to join the administration in some way because they believed he could lend conservative credibility to an otherwise inexperienced team.

But during the transition, Bolton describes being confused by the driving motivations behind Trump's hiring, which he calls "unconventional and erratic" without following any ideological pattern.

"Were there any common and consistent attributes and achievements that Trump sought? Obviously not, and observers should have asked: What is the actual principle that governs Trump's recruitment process?" Bolton writes, adding later: "I really don't think my appearance has played a role in Trump's thinking. And if they did, God help the country. Yet attractive women fall into a different category when it comes to Trump. "

Possible employee appearances have always weighed heavily on Trump's decisions and he has been outspoken about promoting the "core deal" appeal of everyone from Mattis to Vice President Mike Pence and his two Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

However, Trump's cast has rarely included black people, a deficit whose real-world consequences were evident this week. Amid the coast-to-coast protest of systemic racism and police brutality, Trump has scheduled a campaign rally in Tulsa, the site of some of the worst racist violence in U.S. history, on June 16, the anniversary History of enslaved people in Texas who learned they were free two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

It was a date and a place that made little sense at a time of national racial judgment. But few Trump staff members acknowledged the mismatch or were willing to raise the issue with him.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Trump said he surveyed people in his orbit about the date and found no one who knew what it meant. He said he finally found out his importance not from one of his own aides, but from a black Secret Service agent. He later moved to concentration for a day, a rare retreat.

"I did a good thing. I made him famous. I made Juneteenth famous. It's actually an important event, it's an important moment. But no one had ever heard of that," Trump told the newspaper. "Very few people have heard of him. Actually, a young African-American Secret Service agent knew what he was. He had politicians who had no idea."

Trump's response to the protests and protests surrounding the death of unarmed black people at the hands of white police officers has revealed, for some, the lack of black voices that can guide him. When Trump posed with a bible in front of a church whose basement had been burned, he was only surrounded by white advisers, an image that several White House officials later privately acknowledged as a mistake.

Trump has some black aides who are involved in crafting the White House message and policies, including National Policy Adviser Ja & # 39; Ron Smith and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who this week said that He was working to educate Trump on the reasons why some professional athletes kneel during the national anthem.

But as protests erupted across the country, many of Trump's aides privately acknowledged that he wasn't hearing enough black voices to understand why people were upset. And while some of his closest white aides relayed his black friends' experiences with racism secondhand, it took Trump over a week to convene a formal meeting with African-Americans to discuss the issues at hand.

"I'm not sure if the planners of his inner circle team have thought about June 19, Tulsa, Oklahoma and the race riots. Unless you're doing historical monitoring, you probably won't connect those dots," said Senator Tim . Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate and Trump's ally, said this week on CBS. "But I've always said that my staff in Washington is incredibly diverse, and the diversity of our staff helps us avoid some of the pitfalls."