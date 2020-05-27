Blizzard cancels BlizzCon this year, online event likely early next year • newsdio

Blizzard has officially canceled this year's BlizzCon live event, citing "health and safety considerations" related to the current coronavirus pandemic.

BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith had initially highlighted the uncertainties surrounding this year's show in a blog post written last month, explaining that Blizzard was "considering a variety of scenarios and possibilities," but that "they could It will be a few months before we know for sure whether or how we will proceed. "

However, in a follow-up post earlier today, Smith announced, well ahead of expectations, that Blizzard had made the "very difficult decision" to cancel this year's BlizzCon.

"We have had a lot of discussions about what a convention might be like in light of all the health and safety considerations we want to take," said Smith, "We have also talked about the different paths we could take and how each could be complicated. due to fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the coming months "

While Smith said Blizzard was "deeply disappointed by (the decision to cancel BlizzCon)," he noted that the team was discussing how it could "channel the spirit of BlizzCon and connect with (the community) in some way online, much less affected. for the state of health and safety protocols for mass face-to-face meetings. "

However, because it is "new territory and the different factors involved," Smith says an online event is likely to take place "sometime early next year." In addition, Blizzard is investigating alternative avenues to "support some of the high-level (eSports) competitions that would normally take place at the fair."

Hopes were, of course, high that BlizzCon 2020 could mark a return to form for a show that suffered a disastrous 2018, and only straightened the ship in 2019, when promising long-awaited game announcements like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 were quite offset by Blizzard CEO J. Allen Brack's weak apology for the controversial suspension of Hearthstone player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai.

Blizzard says it will share more details about its next BlizzCon steps "as they unfold."