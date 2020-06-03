Blizzard’s BLM Protest Support Called Out After Hong Kong Controversy

Blizzard Actitivision it's not exactly a model of morality in the gaming industry, and critics are now demanding the company's support for Black Lives Matter protests as hypocrites after the company assumed a central antagonistic role in the Blitzchung controversy during similar protests in Hong Kong last year. It always arouses surprise when international conglomerates known for their general lack of moral scruples suddenly cling to symbols like Blackout Tuesday, but it is rarer for those calculated "safe" public relations movements to be seen directly in the face of the recent misbehavior of a company.

Activision Blizzard, the game publisher of the proverbial Black Lagoon, was on the wrong side of history as recently as late last year when protests by millions of people against Chinese extradition from Hong Kong were still at their peak. In addition to mute and ban pro Hearthstone Player Blitzchung for expressing his desire for Hong Kong independence on the air, developer Blizzard underscored this blatant support for human rights abuse in China by actively silencing other critics of the Chinese government on his online platforms. The company showed its true colors when it successfully swept the entire deplorable event under the rug by announcing Devil 4 and issue an no apology at BlizzCon 2019.

Now, protests and riots are raging across the United States following the horrific on-camera murder of black citizen George Floyd by a white police officer, and Americans are vehemently demanding racial justice for their nation both on the streets and in line. Activision Blizzard He joined many other individuals and corporations to tweet his support for the Black Lives Matter movement before taking a day of silence on Blackout Tuesday, powerfully declaring: "Today, and always, we support all those who oppose racism and inequality. There is no place for it in our society, or in any society. Black lives matter"

Of course, those familiar with the company's very recent (and technically ongoing) role in helping China brutally stifle Hong Kong's own revolutionary protest movement were quick to separate Activision Blizzard's contradictory positions. A Reddit post on the popular r / gaming subreddit juxtaposed the two events in a single meme, calling on the company's supposed support for the Black Lives Matter protests. "hypocrisy at its best"and garnering over 100,000 votes in favor of like-minded critics. Many find it easier to remember Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, waving the Blitzchung ban by hand claiming that the entire gaming industry had no place in politics, a statement you've probably come to regret.

Whether it's corporate cynicism encouraging the company to exploit a significant online protest for the repair of self-injured images or a genuine change of heart on the part of Activision Blizzard leadership, protesters are likely to appreciate your professed support. during this moment of great crisis. If you're so inclined, Activision Blizzard has a chance right now to demonstrate once and for all that you really learned your lesson in propping up corrupt and violent power structures by shedding your weight and financial clout to pressure federal and state governments to stand firm. their police forces fall before they escalate further than they already have.

Like Blitzchung, those who take a significant stand for racial equality in the United States will not regret their contributions to the largest protest movement, no matter how big or small their part is. It is the turn of Activision Blizzard to decide if you intend to confront with or against the people whose lives you say you think matter.

