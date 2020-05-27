BlizzCon 2020 canceled due to global pandemic

With the resurgence of cases emerging in states trying to slowly reopen business, the coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be disappearing anytime soon, and as such Blizzard Entertainment has announced that this year's BlizzCon has been canceled.

In an official statement on the site's blog, BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith discussed that she and the rest of the company bosses behind the event have had "many discussions" on whether or not to host the event, especially at a time when businesses are looking to stay open while respecting social distancing guidelines and health concerns, but after "considering our options," the only right way forward this year is to go ahead with the convention.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision, and we imagine that many of you will feel the same way," Smith said in the statement. "I really love BlizzCon, and I know it is a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will greatly miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and" recharging our geek batteries "this fall."

Despite the sad news, Smith assures fans that "we will be meet again "and they are still exploring other avenues on how to better connect with players in the coming months in a way that maintains everyone's health and safety, and that the game publisher intends to share" more about our plans as they unfold. "

"We are talking about how we could channel the spirit of BlizzCon and connect with you in some way online, much less affected by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person meetings," said Smith. "We want to do this as soon as we can, but since this is new territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be early next year." BlizzCon is also a stage for major esports events at Blizzard games each year, so we are also looking for alternatives to support some of the high level competition that would normally take place at the show. "

