BlizzCon 2020 is officially canceled

BlizzCon is officially canceled this year. The news should come as no surprise, as all major live events and concerts, including Comic-Con, have closed in recent months, all in the wake of an ongoing health crisis that has spanned the globe. BlizzCon is just the latest victim added to the ongoing list.

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to promote its major franchises, including Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and Overwatch. BlizzCon is expected to return sometime in 2021. Although there may be some online events announced in the coming days or weeks.

BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith made the announcement on the official BlizzCon blog. Addressing the Blizzard Community, Smith said this to those eagerly awaiting news of what exactly was going to happen in 2020.

"Several weeks ago, I shared an update on our uncertainty about BlizzCon's celebration this year. Since then, a lot has changed … and a lot hasn't changed either. During this time, we've had a lot of discussions about what celebration a convention might be seen in light of all the health and safety considerations we would like to take.We have also talked about different paths we could take, and how each could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health patterns in the months ahead. , after considering our options, we have made the difficult decision not to have BlizzCon this year. "

Saralyn Smith admits that everyone on her team is "deeply disappointed" by this turn of events, but it was to be expected. She assures that BlizzCon will return and be better than ever. Smith continues to say this.

"We are talking about how we could channel the spirit of BlizzCon and connect with you in some way online, much less affected by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person meetings. We want to do this as soon as we can, but since this is new territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year. BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events at Blizzard games every year, so We are also looking for alternatives to support some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the fair. "

At this time, there is no scheduled return date. Everything is practically in the air. And they're not even hinting at online events, but they could follow the WonderCon trail and broadcast live streams sometime this summer. Smith ended his message by saying this to everyone who expected to attend this year.

"We'll tell you more about our plans as they unfold, but in the meantime, we look forward to seeing you exploring the Shadowlands, hanging out in the Tavern, pushing the payload (do it!) And anywhere else in the Blizzard universes. you can wander. Stay safe and well. "

We'll keep you up-to-date with more breaking news on BlizzCon's resurrection. If you feel compelled to look for more information, you can visit the official BlizzCon.com website for upcoming updates.

Topics: BlizzCon, Videogames