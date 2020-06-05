Blood And Treasure: Cast & Character Guide

Blood & Treasure is a CBS adventure series that has been renewed for a second season; Here's a guide to the main cast and characters of the show.

Here's a cast of characters and cast for the adventure series Blood and treasure. In search of the lost ark It is a masterpiece of action / adventure cinema, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas using the film to pay tribute to the film series that inspired them as they grew up. Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) would return for three sequels, and is slated to return for an upcoming final chapter, plus a prequel television series, video games, spinoff novels, and more.

The Indiana Jones franchise would inspire its own subgenre of treasure hunt adventure movies. Examples include King Solomon's Mines and its sequel, the National Treasure franchise and even literary adaptations like 2005 Sahara or The Da Vinci Code carry some Indiana Jones DNA. the tomb Raider or Unexplored Video game franchises do little to hide their Indiana inspirations, and neither does CBS. Blood and treasure, which debuted in 2019.

Blood and treasure It has all the key ingredients of the genre, with lots of action, treasure hunting, globetrotting, sexual tension, surprise twists, and more. The series received mixed reviews, but was successful enough to get a second green light of the season. Here is a guide to Blood and treasures cast and characters.

Matt Barr – Danny McNamara

When his mentor is kidnapped by a terrorist, former FBI agent and art expert Danny (Matt Barr, The scale) sets out to rescue her, with the help of the thief – and his ex-girlfriend – Lexi and the funds provided by billionaire Reece. Danny may be resourceful, but he's also not a true Indiana Jones-style scrapper.

Sofia Pernas – Lexi Vaziri

Sofia PernasJane the virgin) plays the professional thief Lexi in Blood and treasure, who helps Danny despite blaming him for his father's death. Lexi is the force of the operation and is more than willing to get out of bad situations.

James Callis – Simon Hardwick

Battlestar Galactica & # 39; s James Callis plays Simon Hardwick in Blood and treasure, which Danny once rescued from the terrorist Farouk and has ties to the mysterious Brotherhood of Serapis. As the series progresses, her hidden ties to Reece and Farouk become clearer.

John Larroquette – Jay Reece

John Larroquette is billionaire Reece, who hires Danny and Lexi to locate Dr. Castillo after his kidnapping; Needless to say, Reece's interests extend beyond being a good Samaritan.

Michael James Shaw – Aiden Shaw

Avengers: Endgame & # 39; s Michael James Saw plays Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer and broker who is then recruited by Danny and Lexi to assist in their search for Farouk.

Oded Fehr – Karim Farouk

The Mummy Oded Fehr plays Farouk in Blood and treasure, who sets the story in motion by kidnapping Dr. Castillo after her discovery of Anthony and Cleopatra's grave. A worldwide persecution ensues and Lexi is eager to take revenge on Farouk for the death of her father.

