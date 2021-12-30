The Blood Quantum movie is a Canadian horror film released in 2019. Blood Quantum is a story about a group of people in an area who survive in the wilderness after a zombie outrage destroys the population. The film has been praised for its strong performances and well-done special effects. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, I recommend Blood Quantum. The film is very well done, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from start to finish.

What is Blood Quantum about?

The movie Blood Quantum is a horror movie involving zombies. The movie plot is set in 1981. The movie shows the effects of a zombie uprising on a First Nations reserve. The people of the area are resistant to the zombie virus due to some traditional immunity present in them. However, they have to cope up with the chaotic surrounding and help people around them. “Blood quantum is an extremely important topic that isn’t talked about enough,” said Gordon. “I hope this film starts to change that.”

When did the movie come out?

Blood Quantum was premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The movie gathered positive reviews from the critics.

Así es #BloodQuantum, una de las películas de zombis que no te puedes perderhttps://t.co/q8roGBkbqK — MeriStation.com (@MeriStation) December 29, 2021

Who are in the Blood Quantum movie?

The movie is both written and directed by Jeff Barnaby. The characters include:

Michael Greyeyes as Traylor

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers as Joss

Forrest Goodluck as Joseph

Kiowa Gordon as Lysol

Olivia Scriven as Charlie

Stonehorse Lone Goeman as Gisigu

Brandon Oakes as Bumper

William Belleau as Snooker

Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs as James

Gary Farmer as Moon

The cast explains why the Blood Quantum movie is worth a watch

” Blood Quantum is a really important story to tell, and it’s an honor to be part of Jeff Barnaby’s vision. It was so beautiful on set – the crew was incredible, and the cast just gelled together,” said Kiowa Gordon about the Blood Quantum movie. She follows, “The love that we have for our people is so powerful, and I think this film will show that in a very visceral way.” “It definitely has potential to start some conversations around identity and Blood quantum specifically,” added Olivia Scriven who portrays Charlie in Blood Quantum movie. Gary Farmer describes Blood Quantum as: “A powwow on steroids! A feast of colors and sounds – all under a dark cloud of colonial oppression.”

Jeff Barnaby, the director of the movie says, “With Blood Quantum, I wanted to explore the idea of Blood quantum as a tool of assimilation. It’s a way for the government to say, ‘You’re not Indian enough.”It was really powerful to see ourselves on screen,” said Gordon about the making of Blood Quantum movie. “For so long, we haven’t seen positive representations of Native people in films. Scriven echoes this sentiment, “I think it’s important for young First Nations kids to see themselves reflected in the media they consume.”

What are people saying about Blood Quantum?

The film has received mixed reviews from mainstream media, with some critics praising its powerful visuals and others finding the plot heavy-handed. However, Indigenous film reviewers have given the movie much higher marks, often citing its importance in terms of telling Indigenous stories on screen. The film has generated mixed reactions from Indigenous communities across Turtle Island. Some are hailing it as an important step in bringing awareness to Blood quantum and its impact on Indigenous identity, while others feel that the film does not accurately reflect their experience. “Blood Quantum is an important film that showcases the resilience of Indigenous people in the face of colonialism and racism,” said Olivia Scriven who portrays Charlie in Blood Quantum movie. “It’s a story that needs to be told, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Legacy of Blood Quantum

Michael Greyeyes won the Canadian Screen Awards on May 20, 2021, for Best Actor. Jeff Barnaby was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in the Canadian Screen Awards on May 20, 2021. Michel St-Martin won the Canadian Screen Awards on May 20, 2021, for Best Cinematography. Louisa Schabas, Sylvain Lemaitre won the Best Art Direction/Production Design award in the Canadian Screen Awards on May 20, 2021. The movie has so many awards and is praised by the critics, which makes it worth watching. So, go check out the movie if you have not.