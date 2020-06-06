Bloodborne Remaster Rumored For PS5 And PC

There are new rumors about a remastered version of Bloodborne coming to PC and PS5 in the future, bringing new improvements to the game.

The dark streets of Yharnam are calling, and this time, they could be running at 60fps as there are new rumors about a remastered version of Bloodborne Coming to PC and PlayStation 5 in the future. Bloodborne It is considered one of the best games ever produced by FromSoftware, and is easily one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives.

Bloodborne is an action role-playing game set in the great city of Yharnam, whose residents have been affected by a blood disease that has transformed them into horrible monsters. The player takes on the role of one of the last hunters, who must fight his way through hordes of beasts to learn the truth behind Yharnam's fall. Bloodborne refined the combat system of Dark souls one focused on offense and speed, leading to an electrifying gaming experience. The incredible gameplay, along with the fantastic visuals and haunting soundtrack, made Bloodborne One of the most beautiful games of its generation.

It is expected that Bloodborne It will be one of 4,000 games backwards compatible with the PS5, but it seems that a new version of the game could be on the way. According to PC Games Inquisition on YouTube (vis Nibellion at Twitter), there is a rumor that a remaster of Bloodborne Coming soon to PC and PS5 and that Bluepoint Games and QLOC are developing it. The remastered version of the game will feature better textures and patterns, faster load times, and more improvements in quality of life. There is currently no news about new content for the game, but it will support 60 FPS, 4K, and ultra-wide screen support. Modders have managed to create a 60 FPS version of Bloodborne for PC in the past, but this will be an official version that we hope will be much smoother. The PC version is supposed to hit Steam.

It has been possible to play Bloodborne on PC via PlayStation Now in the past, but fans have wanted a PC version of the game for a long time. Bloodborne It has the potential to be much more impressive, but it had to deal with the hardware limitations of the PlayStation 4. Bloodborne It could be vastly improved on PC, meaning nothing the game could accomplish on PlayStation 5.

FromSoftware fans have been asking for a sequel to Bloodborne for a long time, but the company's focus is currently on the next Elden Ring of which we still know very little. A full return to Yharnam may not yet be in the cards, but a revamped version of the original. Bloodborne It should be enough to bring fans back in droves and for the hunt to be called once more.

Bloodborne is now available for PlayStation 4.

Source: Nibellion / Twitter, Inquisition for PC games

