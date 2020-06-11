Bloody bodies found on Florida beach may be linked to dramatic persecution

Two bloody bodies were found Tuesday morning on the Fort Lauderdale beach.

Police are now investigating whether the double homicide is related to a separate incident that led officers to a nearly 20-mile high-speed chase down Interstate 95 on Monday.

The bodies of two men in their 40s were found stabbed around 6:15 a.m.Tuesday on a beach behind L’Hermitage, a condominium complex with beachfront properties.

The victims have not been identified by authorities, but Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson confirmed that the deaths were not the result of a murder-suicide, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

In a separate incident Monday, residents reported seeing an unrecognized man in a white Jeep Wrangler parked in a nearby vacant lot on Center Avenue, where he appeared to have set up camp.

One of the lot's owners, Michael Jones, said he drove his Porsche to his property and tried to get close to the man, WFOR-TV reported.

"He got up, came and pushed me to the ground, he started yelling at me, he said he was going to kill me," Jones said.

Jones said he retired to his car before the man jumped behind the wheel of the Jeep. The man crashed into Jones' vehicle and cut out a parked golf cart on the property before taking off.

"I saw madness in his eyes … I went back to my car," Jones recalled. “I went back to the car at that time to try to start it to get out of here, there was no time. He knocked it down, turned it upside down, knocked it down, and it crashed into my Porsche. ”

Jones said he then called the police and while officers, who had arrived at the scene, were taking a report, the man returned to the parking lot a second time. It was then that the police went after him.

The dramatic live video broadcast on WSVN showed officers chasing the white Jeep for more than 20 miles on I-95 before appearing to separate the vehicle from other traffic in the Boca Raton area of ​​nearby Broward County. from the Palm Beach County Line.

A Florida State Highway Patrol soldier closed the driver's side rear door, and the Jeep turned 180 degrees before turning and rolling. The policemen pulled out their weapons, removed the top of the Jeep, and pulled the driver out, forcing him onto his stomach before handcuffing him.

The driver, later identified as Daniel Dovi, 63, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon not intended to kill, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal damages for more than $ 1,000, one fleeing police charge and one count of assault, the Miami Herald reported.

The charges against Dovi, a Sellersville, Penn. Resident, related to the incident on the lot and the high-speed chase that followed. He has not been charged in connection with the killings, but authorities are investigating whether Dovi is related to the killings since the lot is only half a mile from where the bodies were found.

Adamson said Tuesday morning that there was no apparent threat to the public.

"The incidents occurred in close proximity and in time with each other and, as a result, detectives are studying the possibility that the two incidents may be related," Adamson said in a statement, according to WFOR.