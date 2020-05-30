Blooper Reel behind-the-scenes fun with the cast of voices from SCOOB! – Newsdio

We have a fun little video here for you to watch behind the scenes Scoob! showing the cast of voices, which includes Frank Welker like Scooby-Doo's voice, Zac Efron like Fred Amanda Seyfried like Daphne Gina rodriguez like Velma, and Will Forte like Shaggy we also got to see Tracy Morgan like Captain Caveman, Kiersey Clemons like Dee Dee Skyes, Jason Isaacs voicing the villain Dick Dastardly, and Ken Jeong like Blue Falcon's partner Dynomutt. We also got to see Simon Cowell like himself, and Ariana greenblatt, Mckenna Graceand Armitage Iain like the young Velma, Daphne and Shaggy, respectively.

It's fun to see the cast playing with the script and the sounds of the characters. Check it out below, and rent or buy Scoob! on request now. Enjoy!